A man was taken to the Canberra Hospital after an assault in the city left him with serious injuries to his face, chest and back, police say.
Police said they received reports a man had been assaulted in the City Bus Interchange at about 7.30pm Monday, November 13. They found him with serious injuries to his face, chest and back and he was taken to Canberra Hospital.
Officers charged a 28-year-old Queensland man with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray over the incident.
Police said that while they had spoken to some of witnesses, they were still looking to talk to more people who saw what happened. They asked anyone with information that could help them to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at the website and quote reference 7593336.
