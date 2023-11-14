SpringOUT celebrates Canberra's LGBTQIA+ community

SpringOut is Canberra's only pride festival. The month-long event celebrates Australia's most LGBTQIA+ friendly city and Canberra's LGBTQIA+ community in all its diversity.
She Shapes History is a two-hour LGBTQIA+ History Walking Tour around Canberra's inner north that will visit historic sites where revolutions began, romances were sparked, and history was made. From the car parks where lesbians met under cover of darkness to the tennis court that became a key social hub for gay men, Australia's capital city is bustling with queer history. Glebe Park, Canberra City, Saturday, November 18 at 2pm. Cost: $50. See: sheshapeshistory.com.au
The LGBTQI+ Inclusive Chocolate Painting Class is designed to bring people together to express their creativity and support for LGBTQI+ inclusivity. It is open to everyone who wishes to celebrate diversity and creativity through chocolate. Cost is $102. It's on Sunday, November 19 at 2pm at Salthouse Community Centre & Haig Park, Braddon. See: springout.com.au
The Veterans Rugby Club Charity Pride Rugby Game is the first of its kind in Australia. Some of the Sydney Convicts gay rugby team are coming to Canberra and Senator David Pocock will be playing too. It's on Saturday, November 18 at 1pm at Portsea Oval Royal, Royal Military College, Duntroon. See: springout.com.au
Drag Cabaret: Myths and Legends
On Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9.30pm (doors open at 9pm) see queer cryptids and deities of worship, adventure with heroes of cabaret and find glory. Come as your own fantastical being to win prizes. For some of the artists performing it's their debut. Tickets are $25/$20. See: smithsalternative.com
CSFF: Party Night Mixtape
On Saturday, November 18 at 9pm (doors open at 8.30pm) the Canberra Short Film Festival presents a varied program. Tickets are $15. See: smithsalternative.com
