SpringOUT celebrates Canberra's LGBTQIA+ community

She Shapes History is a two-hour LGBTQIA+ History Walking Tour around Canberra's inner north that will visit historic sites where revolutions began, romances were sparked, and history was made. From the car parks where lesbians met under cover of darkness to the tennis court that became a key social hub for gay men, Australia's capital city is bustling with queer history. Glebe Park, Canberra City, Saturday, November 18 at 2pm. Cost: $50. See: sheshapeshistory.com.au

