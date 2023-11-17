The Canberra Times
A delicious antidote to the world's messy madness (and COVID)

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
November 18 2023 - 5:00am
I'm in despair. I was asked to write a whimsical column but, I'm afraid, I just don't feel very whimsical. COVID doesn't help but the state of the world helps even less.

