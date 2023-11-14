In EXmas, baker Ali (Leighton Meester, out-acted by her fringe) is not missing her ex-fiance at all in the lead-up to Christmas, but she is missing his family a great deal - especially as she has no family of her own to spend the festive season with. So when workaholic Graham (Robbie Amell, smiley as ever) calls the fam to say he's got a killer deadline (why the graphics for a video game would need a Christmas deadline is just the sort of plot contrivance it's best not to think too hard about in this film) and won't be making it back to Minnesota for the holidays, they invite Ali instead.