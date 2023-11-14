The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Exclusive

More than 5000 ACT public homes to get an energy-efficiency intervention

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 15 2023 - 5:30am
Around half of the ACT's entire stock of public homes are set to receive energy-efficiency upgrades such as electric stoves and better insulation through a $35.2 million federal and territory partnership flowing from the May budget's $1.65 billion energy savings package.

