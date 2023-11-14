Around half of the ACT's entire stock of public homes are set to receive energy-efficiency upgrades such as electric stoves and better insulation through a $35.2 million federal and territory partnership flowing from the May budget's $1.65 billion energy savings package.
The Albanese and ACT governments on Wednesday will announce that more than 5000 public homes, known for older builds and being among the most energy inefficient in Australia, will be upgraded.
Data from the Productivity Commission's annual reports on government services shows the ACT has 10,744 public housing properties.
The ACT government is contributing $28 million while the commonwealth is contributing $7.2 million from a $300 million national funding pool for social housing.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen said it is a cost-of-living measure as it will reduce power bills for people who can least afford energy leaking out the door.
"We're delighted to invest with the ACT in critical energy upgrades that will help deliver more affordable power bills to over 5000 social housing properties," he said in a statement.
"Today's announcement comes on top of our Energy Price Relief Plan which is supporting 57,000 ACT residents with $327 of dollars off their bills, despite the LNP's shameful attempts to block it."
The public housing properties that will be targeted in the ACT do not meet minimum energy efficiency standards.
Some of the possible upgrades include removing and replacing appliances such as switching off gas, better hot water, installing electric stoves, and changing over air conditioning. There could also be changes to the building's thermal shell such as better insulation and improved glazing.
"Energy upgrades and electrification can help tenants save money on energy bills and keep homes warm in Canberra winters," Assistant Minister Jenny McAllister said.
The co-funding with the federal government shifts and expands into a second phase the ACT Home Energy Support: Public Housing Program. Prior to federal involvement, it had already upgraded 300 public homes.
"We will need continued investment at all levels to move towards a future that is sustainable, efficient, and affordable for everyone," ACT Housing Minister and acting Chief Minister Yvette Berry said.
"Public housing tenants deserve to live in homes that are comfortable and affordable to run all year round.
"By the end of 2026, all public housing homes will meet the minimum energy efficiency standards and include additional electrification upgrades to improve the living standards for our tenants."
The ACT recently introduced new minimum energy efficiency standards for rental properties.
"This will help residents to save on their energy bills and an all-electric household can save up to $300 each year on gas connection fees," Minister for Water, Energy and Emissions Reduction Shane Rattenbury said.
"This is in line with the ACT government's commitment to phase out fossil fuel gas by 2045 to help achieve our target of net zero emissions."
The $300 million federal fund is set up to fund upgrades for 60,000 social housing properties across the country.
