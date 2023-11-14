An 18-year-old courier has had his licence suspended and been fined more than $1800 after being caught speeding in a van on the Majura Parkway.
The police said that late on Monday morning they spotted a white Ford Transit van travelling southbound on the road at 147kmh in the 100kmh zone.
Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver who was from Queanbeyan. He told the police that he was a courier under pressure of time to collect an item.
The police said the driver produced his NSW provisional P1 licence, which should have restricted him to 90kmh.
His right to drive in the ACT was immediately suspended for 90 days. He was also given a $1841 infringement.
Earlier in the year, the ACT government introduced legislation giving police powers to seize vehicles for breaking the speed limit by more than 45 kmh. The police said: "While the vehicle was not seized on this occasion, the owner of the courier company attended the location and spoke with police, expressing their shock at the driver's behaviour."
"ACT Policing would like to remind people driving in the ACT that vehicles travelling at speeds greater than 45kmh can be seized even if the driver is not the registered owner, or is from interstate.
"P-plate drivers are also reminded that they are bound by the rules and licencing conditions of their home state when driving in the ACT."
