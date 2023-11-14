The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Canberra

What to do with broken Canberra fountains that would cost up to $20 million to get working again

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated November 14 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The National Capital Authority is asking for design ideas on how to use broken heritage fountains in front of Old Parliament House that haven't worked since 2014 and which the authority estimates would cost $15 million to $20 million to get working again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.