What to do with broken Canberra fountains that would cost up to $20 million to get working again

The National Capital Authority is asking for design ideas on how to use broken heritage fountains in front of Old Parliament House that haven't worked since 2014 and which the authority estimates would cost $15 million to $20 million to get working again.
The NCA on Tuesday announced it was seeking design concepts for the renewal of the Federation Centenary Fountains and the immediate precinct "as an alternative to their reconstruction".
The fountains were envisaged by Walter Burley Griffin in his plan for Canberra but were not commissioned until 1968 and, then, refurbished between 1997 and 2000.
From 2000 to 2013, operation of the fountains was intermittent and ceased completely in 2014.
The fountains have remained shut off and the surrounding ponds empty for the last almost decade, used in 2021 for an installation of fish during that year's Enlighten festival.
The call comes after a detailed analysis showed the fountains need to be "completely rebuilt and their operation would have a significant environmental impact", the authority said.
"Detailed analysis of the work necessary to refurbish the fountains revealed that a complete reconstruction of the fountains' infrastructure would be required to bring them back into operation at a capital cost of between $15 and $20 million. Operational costs would also be significant," the NCA said in a statement.
"The operation of the fountains would also have a significant environmental impact. The large, shallow body of water central to the fountains design results in high evaporation rates.
"This water would be drawn from Canberra's potable water sources. The operation of pumps and filters will result in significant electricity use and potential greenhouse gas emissions."
NCA chief executive officer Sally Barnes said the authority wanted the fountains to have a contemporary use.
"The National Capital Authority is seeking design concepts for the alternative use of Federation Centenary Fountains and their surrounds," she said.
"We are looking for innovative ideas that reimagine the fountains for contemporary use, while being respectful of their heritage significance and their location in the Parliamentary zone."
Respondents will be asked to develop two costed designs:
Option 1: demolition of the central reflection pool and retention of the 'Wedding Cake Fountains' (and pools) on either side with a new design proposal for the immediate precinct.
Option 2: complete demolition of all water features with a new design proposal for this area.
In recognition of the heritage significance of the fountains, both design proposals will need to be accompanied by a heritage impact statement suitable for submission to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, the authority said.
