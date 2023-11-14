Whether the Canberra Raiders have a rails run to the NRL finals or not depends on who you talk to, so if you were to ask Ricky Stuart?
The Raiders coach will tell you the fixture is a calendar of events, not a crystal ball. He'll tell you that in 20 years as an NRL coach, he's never had an easy season.
So let's break down Canberra's 2024 fixture, find the games to watch and pick out the pressure points.
Who the Raiders play twice: Cronulla, Newcastle, the Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers, Manly, Canterbury and North Queensland.
Who the Raiders play once: Penrith, Brisbane, Parramatta, Gold Coast, Melbourne, South Sydney, St George Illawarra and the Dolphins.
How many free-to-air games: Seven
Day-by-day breakdown: One Thursday game [away], five Friday games [three home, two away], nine Saturday games [four home, five away], nine Sunday games [five home, four away]. Canberra only have one five-day turnaround.
Watching Jack Wighton wearing another club's jersey will take some getting used to for Canberra fans.
At least they will have about five months to adjust their eyes before Wighton's South Sydney Rabbitohs head to Canberra Stadium on July 28.
While they're at it, Raiders fans should circle August 24. That's when Penrith come to town as they hunt for four consecutive premiership.
Last time they were here? They walloped Canberra 53-12 and took the wind out of the sails for Raiders fans. The round 25 clash, just weeks out from the finals, could define Canberra as contenders or pretenders.
The opening month.
The Raiders hit the road three times in the first four rounds - and waiting at the end of every road trip is a member of this year's top eight.
Canberra head to Newcastle to face a Knights outfit led by Dally M-winning fullback Kalyn Ponga in round one before hosting the Wests Tigers in round two.
Then the Raiders are flying to Christchurch to face a resurgent New Zealand Warriors side - the only member of this year's top four Canberra will play twice in 2024 - before heading to Cronulla in round four.
Travel to Penrith in round three to try to avenge last season's grand final heartbreak and are no longer the team with the most free-to-air games, with South Sydney swiping their long-held crown.
Will need to wait until round 21 to face favourite son-turned South Sydney recruit Jack Wighton. Spared playing either of last year's grand finalists twice.
Face teams fresh from the bye in three consecutive weeks between rounds 11 and 13. Face five of last season's top eight twice but only one of those is a top four side.
The big winners out of the draw, facing only one of last year's top-four twice but playing all of the bottom four twice.
Don't have to leave Queensland until round seven but are the only team playing in all three rounds when State of Origin players are unavailable.
Have the fewest free-to-air games of any Australian-based side. New coach Des Hasler meets former side Manly twice, in rounds seven and 20.
The only team that has both no five-day turnarounds and faces no teams off the bye. Won't have the chance to host former coach Des Hasler until July.
The hard luck story, facing all the other top-four sides from 2023 twice and playing 12 of a possible 14 games against 2023 finalists.
Have five more free-to-air games than last season and host the first game in Australia, a Thursday night clash with Canberra in round one.
Struggled away from home in 2023 but only have to leave Townsville twice after round 17. Avoid trips to Auckland and Melbourne in another boost to improving their away record.
After famously struggling against teams off the bye early in 2023, the Eels face three sides with fresh legs in the final four weeks of the season. Have the equal-most five-day turnarounds.
A tough start to the season as was the case in 2023, meeting Melbourne, Brisbane and the Sydney Roosters inside the opening month, as well as Parramatta, their Kryptonite in recent seasons.
No side has more free-to-air games and on 19 occasions they have a break of seven or more days, more than any other side.
The unlucky side to miss out on Magic Round this season. New coach Shane Flanagan faces former side Cronulla twice, with the home game hosted in Wollongong.
A tough trot to begin things, playing five clashes against last season's top four teams in the opening 10 weeks, without a bye in that period. Face bitter rivals South Sydney twice, in round three and the weekend before finals.
The easiest run of last year's top four, facing only one top four team in the opening 10 weeks. Don't have a five-day turnaround until round 24 and a bye in the last week gives them the perfect platform to launch into finals.
A meeting with former halfback Luke Brooks isn't scheduled until round 25 but they'll host the new Sea Eagle at spiritual home Leichhardt Oval.
