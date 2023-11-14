The police are urging drivers to take responsibility for their actions behind the wheel after a driver who they said had been drinking slammed into a tree.
The crash happened last Thursday night on Marconi Crescent in Kambah.
"A Skoda Kodiaq station wagon had failed to negotiate a T-intersection, where it is alleged a combination of alcohol intoxication and inappropriate speed by the driver, caused the vehicle to mount the kerb and strike a tree," the police said.
The 33-year-old man was breath tested at the scene. The police said the test showed as two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
The driver was not injured but the car was badly damaged.
He was given an immediate suspension notice, suspending his right to drive for 90 days. He was also charged with drink driving and reckless driving. He's to appear in court early next year.
The officer in charge of ACT Road Policing, acting Inspector Mark Richardson, reminded drivers of their responsibility when they get behind a wheel.
"The summer months see an increase in parties and end of year celebrations, which tends to come hand in hand with an increase in impaired driving on our roads," Inspector Richardson said.
"If you drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs, you significantly increase the risk of causing a collision, putting both yourself and other road users in danger."
"We implore drivers this summer season to plan ahead, if you are drinking, don't drive. Have alternate arrangements in place to safely get home.
