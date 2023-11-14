The Canberra Times
Times Past: November 15, 1966

By Jess Hollingsworth
November 15 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported on a significant appointment in the [then] new Winston Churchill Fellowship. Churchill Fellows discover new ideas around the world and develop new approaches to current challenges.

