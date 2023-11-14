Times Past: November 15, 1966

On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported on a significant appointment in the [then] new Winston Churchill Fellowship. Churchill Fellows discover new ideas around the world and develop new approaches to current challenges.
Fellows are funded to discover the latest innovations and best practice in any practical issue they care passionately about, anywhere in the world. In its second year, there was the first Aboriginal to be awarded a fellowship along with two Canberrans.
The Aborigine was Mr Max Daniels of the Northern Territory who was a carpenter. He was planning to use his award to travel to Paupa and New Guinea, New Caledonia and New Zealand, observing the conduct of co-operative societies among developing people and the methods of home construction and boat building in these areas.
Out of 49 award recipients, there were two Canberra people who received the award - Miss Cecily Gibson, a potter, and Mr Everett O'Neil, a phytotron engineer.
Miss Gibson had been awarded a sum of $6590 to undertake a 12-month study of pre-Columbian pottery and to work with and learn the techniques of contemporary potters overseas. She would visit Mexico, Peru, the United States, England, France, Italy and Greece.
Miss Gibson, whose creative medium was painting until 10 years prior, took up pottery by attending classes at Canberra Technical College.
The second local winner, Mr Everett O'Neil, had been awarded $2990, which would enable him to undertake a period of four months study at phytotron and plant research centres covering New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom to Europe and Japan.
