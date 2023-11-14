The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT likely to get special consideration as smaller jurisdiction in infrastructure overhaul

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated November 14 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government has assured the ACT that there will be special consideration for smaller jurisdictions in its new infrastructure overhaul amid at least $33 billion in cost overruns and ahead of expectations that the axe is about to swing on a range of federal projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.