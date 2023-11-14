A promising new study shows koalas are able to survive in fire-affected areas but its researcher has warned against complacency amid fears of a dangerous bushfire season ahead.
ANU PhD researcher Murraya Lane has spent months tracking rehabilitated koalas that have been returned to the wild near Cooma in New South Wales, after the 2019-20 fires ravaged the area.
That research has been promising. Ms Lane found that not only were koalas able to eat epicormic growth of various eucalyptus species but that they were also in good health.
"We found that released koalas and resident koalas living in a burnt landscape can utilise a burnt area," she told reporters during a briefing at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve koala breeding facility in the ACT.
"It was really nice, because we didn't just see them survive but we saw bubs come out of the pouch, get onto the back and then become independent all during that tracking study."
Asked about population numbers in the area, Ms Lane said she didn't have any data to determine how badly they were affected but "we can assume they were really negatively affected".
She added that many koalas that survived in patches nearby were "doing well" and were still breeding, although they did have chlamydia.
But she warned that the positive findings did not mean there was room for complacency.
It comes as Australia is preparing to move into an El Nino summer, which is expected to cause heatwaves and further bushfires.
"I don't like to use resilient candidly like that but we did see some sort of level of tolerance and resilience in that population, and I don't want people to get complacent," Ms Lane warned.
"We need to work really hard on conserving our wildlife and these animals are at risk of disturbance processes like bushfires and habitat fragmentation."
Her warnings were echoed by Australian Conservation Foundation nature campaigner Peta Bulling, who said koalas were in an "extinction crisis".
"Deforestation is dramatically affecting these koalas, as is climate change as they're becoming increasingly heat stressed and threatened by fires," she said.
She said reforming Australia's national environment was key.
"Unless we, as in all of Australia, everybody stands up to protect them and there is nationally enshrined protections for these animals, we will lose them and I think we can all agree that would be such a terrible outcome," she said.
Meanwhile, ecologist and Nature Conservation office koala spokesperson Jaimie Hopkins said they were undertaking a monitoring survey in the ACT to identify whether there were any koalas - or Gula - populations in the territory.
"We're putting out some acoustic recorders and it's hoped that if we do have Gula here, the recordings will pick up their bellows," Dr Hopkins said.
"Once we then have a better understanding of whether or not we do actually have populations here, we can look at better ways to conserve the populations."
