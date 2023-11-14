Custom cakes baked fresh on the premises

The night of nights for local businesses Advertising Feature

The winners of the 2022 Canberra Region Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Canberra Region businesses, the annual night of nights is Tuesday, November 21.

That's the date of the 2023 Canberra Region Local Business Awards.

Precedent Productions managing director and Awards founder Steve Loe said local business owners and their staff work hard to provide the best possible service to their customers.

"That's why the annual Canberra Region Local Business Awards presentation night is always such a popular event," Mr Loe said.

"It's a glittering evening that gives finalists a chance to dress up and take a break so they can enjoy a night of entertainment, good food, relaxed chat and celebration with their colleagues and people from other businesses from around the district."

This year the presentation evening is being held at the Hellenic Club.

Mr Loe said being a finalist at the Canberra Region Local Business Awards presentation night was an enormous achievement.

"It's also a chance for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out," he said.

"Making it to the finalist presentation is a great reflection on their efforts and everyone is always extremely proud to be there.

"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen.

"It's heart-warming to hear the deafening cheers from the crowd as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room."

Businesses are nominated for a Local Business Award by the public and finalists are selected based on the number of nominations they receive.



Finalists are then judged against specific criteria which includes information provided by each finalist, and their online presence, to determine the winners.

Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees had made the job of judging incredibly difficult.

The Canberra Region Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of major partners, NOVA Employment and BxNetworking and support partners, Cooleman Court and White Key Marketing.

"It's with great pleasure that I congratulate all the finalists on their achievements, on behalf of the Canberra Region Local Business Awards," Mr Loe said.

"I would also like to thank the Canberra Region community for the huge support that they continue to show for their local businesses through the Awards every year.

"Without them, these outstanding businesses would not receive the recognition which they deserve."

Congratulations to all the 2023 finalists.