The night of nights for local businesses

Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Canberra Region businesses, the annual night of nights is Tuesday, November 21.
That's the date of the 2023 Canberra Region Local Business Awards.
Precedent Productions managing director and Awards founder Steve Loe said local business owners and their staff work hard to provide the best possible service to their customers.
"That's why the annual Canberra Region Local Business Awards presentation night is always such a popular event," Mr Loe said.
"It's a glittering evening that gives finalists a chance to dress up and take a break so they can enjoy a night of entertainment, good food, relaxed chat and celebration with their colleagues and people from other businesses from around the district."
This year the presentation evening is being held at the Hellenic Club.
Mr Loe said being a finalist at the Canberra Region Local Business Awards presentation night was an enormous achievement.
"It's also a chance for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out," he said.
"Making it to the finalist presentation is a great reflection on their efforts and everyone is always extremely proud to be there.
"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen.
"It's heart-warming to hear the deafening cheers from the crowd as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room."
Businesses are nominated for a Local Business Award by the public and finalists are selected based on the number of nominations they receive.
Finalists are then judged against specific criteria which includes information provided by each finalist, and their online presence, to determine the winners.
Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees had made the job of judging incredibly difficult.
The Canberra Region Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of major partners, NOVA Employment and BxNetworking and support partners, Cooleman Court and White Key Marketing.
"It's with great pleasure that I congratulate all the finalists on their achievements, on behalf of the Canberra Region Local Business Awards," Mr Loe said.
"I would also like to thank the Canberra Region community for the huge support that they continue to show for their local businesses through the Awards every year.
"Without them, these outstanding businesses would not receive the recognition which they deserve."
Congratulations to all the 2023 finalists.
With a number of exceptional businesses operating in the Canberra Region, the Local Business Awards play a pivotal role in recognising and celebrating their success.
The Awards are presented in 25 categories including Beauty Services, Florist, Pet Care, Restaurant, Health Improvement Services, Butcher, Services & Trade, Specialised Business and Sole Operator to name a few.
There are also three major awards - Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year and the Youth Award.
The prestigious Business of the Year award is selected from the list of category winners.
In 2022, the Business of the Year award was presented to Car Mechanical Services, and they also won the Automotive Services award.
The 2022 Business Person of the Year was awarded to David Nixon from Functional Fitness Australia, while the Youth Award was won by Micky Madaffari from Woden Valley Plumbing and Gasfitting.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said, "The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in their communities.
"They are an integral part of every region."
Participating in awards programs like the Canberra Region Local Business Awards offers numerous benefits for entrepreneurs. It provides valuable recognition and credibility, showcasing a businesses dedication and excellence to both customers and competitors.
To find out more about the Local Business Awards visit the website by going to thebusinessawards.com.au.
You can't have a celebration without cake, and at Ciao Café and Cakes in Queanbeyan they will help you celebrate your special occasion in style with a delicious and perfectly decorated cake.
These impressive cake creations, along with their quality café and catering services, has seen the business listed as a finalist in the Bakery/Cake category at the 2023 Canberra Region Local Business Awards.
New owners Connie Zarb and Damien Hick, who took over the business in February 2022, said they produce all their cakes on the premises and offer cheesecakes, tortes, mudcakes, pavlovas, speciality custom cakes as well as small desserts like cannoli, apple turnovers, old fashioned rocky road, profiteroles, eclairs, lamingtons, various slices and tarts.
Their speciality custom cakes are purchased for weddings, birthdays and other occasions and they recently created a Navy cake for Freedom of Entry to Queanbeyan as well as a cake to celebrate Canberra Raiders player Jarrod Croker's 300th game.
"Some of our well-known cakes are the traditional German Black Forest cake with Kirsch (which we supply to the Harmonie German Club), Oreo cheesecake, Bee Sting torte and classic mudcake to name just a few," Damien said.
"All the cakes are baked from scratch with real cream, real cheese, real chocolate etc. We wholesale our cakes to businesses across the region."
Ciao Café and Cakes make vegan, gluten free, lactose free and eggless cakes which are very popular across the Canberra region and beyond for those with allergies or specific dietary requirements.
"We can tailor products to people's needs as a custom cake," Damien said. "We have regular customers from the South Coast and towns like Cooma who travel to us to pick up cakes and desserts."
Ciao Café and Cakes is a great spot for a fantastic coffee and they have a range of delicious café food available for breakfast and lunch such as bacon and egg rolls, hamburgers with handmade patties and their own unique sauce as well as eggs benedict, big breakfast and the popular breakky wrap.
Catering is also offered to businesses across Canberra and other community groups.
Speaking of being an awards finalist Damien and Connie said it was great to be acknowledged by their local community.
"Being nominated by locals means more to us than anything. Small business is very hard work and very long hours so some acknowledgement is always great to receive," they said.
While Ciao Café and Cakes has been around since 2012, and before that was Continental Cakes, Connie and Damien (a military veteran) purchased the business in February 2022, the Ciao store in Braddon was also sold to new owners, and is now run separately to the Queanbeyan business.
"We are known for our good old-fashioned country service and our high quality cakes and coffee," Damien said. "We are very community minded and people know us for this. We are big believers in being involved in our community."
Ciao Café and Cakes support many local groups such as Legacy, Win the Day, the Queanbeyan Show (where they both sit on the committee and sponsor the Art, Craft, Cookery and Produce Pavilion) and they also support local veterans with coffee meetings.
Located at 200 Crawford St, Queanbeyan. For more information phone 6299 7707 or go to the website at ciaocafeandcakes.com.au.
Helping people to live in better, sustainable, more energy efficient and healthier homes has seen reimagined habitat listed as a finalist in the 2023 Canberra Region Local Business Awards.
In a world, where we are faced with rising living costs and climate change, reimagined habitat along with sister companies Efficient Habitat and Net Zero Plus can help you reimagine your habitat - both in how it works for you, and how it works in the rest of the world.
CEO Michael Drage said reimagined habitat is a Passive House design business that is designing new homes, renovations and has recently been working on a master plan for a a new energy efficient sports stadium.
"Efficient Habitat is our energy efficiency analysis arm, doing over 1000 energy assessments a year and providing research and advice in how to build better homes," Michael said. "Net Zero Plus supplies highly energy efficient triple glazed windows and panelised building solutions to the market."
The group has been running for six years and is located in Canberra, but operates across ACT and NSW.
"We aim to lead by example and create exemplars for people. We are working on five home renovations now which take homes from 1.5-2 star energy efficiency to 7.5-8 star homes," Michael said.
"The Chifley House project, for which we won a National Sustainable House commendation last year, is an example of such a home. These homes show local people how to improve the efficiency and liveability of their homes through simple, easy to replicate systems."
reimagined habitat started out as a building design business aiming to design highly energy efficient homes. Michael looked at global best practice in this area and found the Passive House design standard, so he trained and qualified as a Passive House designer and started down this path. They now have five Passive House designers and consultants in their group, making them one of the largest cohorts of Passive House qualified people in the country.
Michael has recently agreed to join the board of the Building Designers Association of Australia to help drive better design and build across the country, and he also sits on the BDAA Sustainability and Climate Change Committee and is the BDAA representative to the ACT Government on policy.
Michael said that being named as a finalist at the Local Business Awards was great recognition for the team not just for their hard work, but especially for coming up with innovative designs, ideas and solutions to get the best results for their clients.
"To have community acknowledgment and support for what we are doing, in helping people build energy efficient homes, shows just how important this is in the region," Michael said. "We hope this will provide a further catalyst for more people, builders and other designers to reach out to us."
For more information phone 0419 391 282 or go reimaginedhabitat.com.au, efficienthabitat.com.au and netzeroplus.com.au.
The gold standard of healthcare offered to every pet that enters their doors, has seen Capital Veterinary Hospital listed as a finalist for the fifth year in a row at the Canberra Region Local Business Awards.
Capital Veterinary Hospital owner Ali Ashrafi said it is an honour to be a finalist.
"With every nomination, we feel more committed and responsible to providing the best service possible," Ali said.
"We wouldn't be here without our amazing hardworking team and the trust and loyalty of our dedicated clients. Their continued support for all that we do makes working in an often highly stressful industry very rewarding and we are forever grateful to them."
Capital Veterinary Hospital is a highly regarded, family owned and operated small animal hospital in Canberra.
Dr Ali Ashrafi opened the practice in November 2018, fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning a veterinary hospital in Canberra. He spent many months designing a practice that reflected his personal philosophy of veterinary care.
"We have a state of the art medical facility that provides the latest veterinary technology for the pets of Canberra and surrounding regions," Ali said.
"This, also combined with our fresh knowledge and long-standing experience, is what has given us the ability to offer services from general health checks to complex surgeries that range from soft tissue and keyhole, to orthopaedic procedures including total hip replacements."
At Capital Veterinary Hospital, your pet is more than just an animal; they care for your pet as their own, and provide compassionate and personalised care for every pet they see.
They always strive to go above and beyond for their clients and patients and are committed to providing after hours and emergency veterinary services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Capital Veterinary Hospital is a finalist in the Outstanding Pet Care category at the 2023 awards.
"We are fortunate to have been a part of the Local Business Awards in Canberra for the last four years," Ali said.
"We were delighted to be crowned the winner for Outstanding New Business in 2019. We were then nominated as finalists for Outstanding Pet Care three years in a row and are proud to say that we won the award in 2020 and 2022.
"To add to this amazing achievement we were nominated as a finalist at the 2023 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
"We are very thankful to Precedent Productions and the organisers of the Local Business Awards for providing us with the opportunity to gain feedback from the community for the hard work that our staff put into their jobs."
Capital Veterinary Hospital is located at 8/67 Townshend Street, Phillip. For more information phone 6282 5522, go to the website at capitalvet.com.au or find them on Facebook and Instagram at Capitalvet.
In the heart of Canberra, Truefitt & Hill - Canberra stands as a beacon of traditional grooming and exceptional service.
As a four-time finalist of the Canberra Region Local Business Awards, their establishment is not just a barbershop; it's a legacy that has been meticulously crafted over the years.
At Truefitt & Hill - Canberra, they offer a suite of grooming services that cater to the modern man while upholding the timeless traditions of male grooming.
Managing director, Khushwant Dhanoa said from precision haircuts to classic shaves, their master barbers ensure every service is performed to the highest standard.
"Our clients leave not just looking their best but feeling their best, too," he said.
The Truefitt & Hill - Canberra journey began with a commitment to excellence that has only deepened since their doors first opened. Nestled in the bustling streets of Canberra, the shop has become a local landmark where tradition meets contemporary luxury.
"What sets us apart is our unwavering dedication to the customer experience and our deep understanding of male grooming," Mr Dhanoa said. "We don't just offer a service; we provide an experience that celebrates the individuality of each client."
Truefitt & Hill - Canberra's journey through the competitive landscape of grooming services has been marked by significant milestones and accolades.
As a four-time finalist in the Canberra Region Local Business Awards, they have proudly taken home the trophy in the Hairdresser/Barber category in both 2020 and 2022.
"These wins are a testament to our team's dedication and the high standards we set for ourselves," Mr Dhanoa said.
"The pinnacle of our achievements was being crowned the Best Barber in Australia at the Australian Small Business Champion Awards in 2023.
"This national recognition is not just an award; it's a symbol of the trust and loyalty our customers have bestowed upon us.
"It validates our efforts to maintain the legacy of Truefitt & Hill as a leader in men's grooming, both locally and across the nation.
"Each award we receive propels us to set the bar even higher, ensuring that we continue to offer an unmatched experience to every client who walks through our doors."
Being nominated and listed as a finalist is a humbling experience.
For Truefitt & Hill - Canberra it reaffirms their dedication to their craft and the trust their clients place in them.
"It's a nod to our team's hard work and the ethos that Truefitt & Hill - Canberra embodies," Mr Dhanoa said.
"As we reflect on our achievements, we remain focused on the future. Our vision is to continue setting the standard for male grooming, ensuring that every visit to Truefitt & Hill - Canberra is an experience in itself."
For those who wish to experience the pinnacle of male grooming, visit Truefitt & Hill - Canberra at 4B, 21 Genge St, Canberra, call them on 0488 688 747, or email cbr@truefittandhill.com.au.
Follow their journey at truefittandhill.com.au and on social media to stay updated on their services and accolades.