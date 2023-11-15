Mikati's pitch is that if this plan succeeded in producing a workable peace agreement, not only would Hamas voluntarily disarm, so would Hezbollah (in Lebanon). Mikati professes optimism about disarming both. He is aiming high. I like this because the evidence in my Peacebuilding Compared project is so far that (a) dozens of unsuccessful peace processes are needed before one is successful; and (b) some should aim breathtakingly high. That is because high ambitions inspire more parties to initial engagement with peace, even if many fall off later after ambitions are frustrated.