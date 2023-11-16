Kind-hearted, lonely Hortense (Isabelle Carré) meets Jacques (Bernard Campan), a local cellarman. Eager to see him again, she attends a wine tasting in his shop - meeting his best friend who tries to seduce her, and his new apprentice who has a rare gift for tasting as well as an unfiltered honesty. As Hortense and Jacques grow closer and closer, their past begins to catch up to them. In French with English subtitles.

