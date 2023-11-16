This documentary delves into the world of David Bromley, an Australian artist who found that art appeased the voices in his head and helped him find beauty in the world. His journey is not complete without his wife Yuge and through this partnership the fragility of David's world and state of mind are revealed.
This prequel is set 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games film. During the year of the 10th Hunger Games, and long before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler, pictured), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.
In the new film from writer-director Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), awkward lower-class Oxford student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) is invited to the country estate of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) for the summer. There, Oliver must adapt to an unfamiliar milieu as he meets Felix's eccentric family, including his mother Elspeth (Rosamund Pike), father Sir James (Richard E. Grant) and sister Venetia (Alison Oliver), and enters a mysterious world of privilege and obsession.
Kind-hearted, lonely Hortense (Isabelle Carré) meets Jacques (Bernard Campan), a local cellarman. Eager to see him again, she attends a wine tasting in his shop - meeting his best friend who tries to seduce her, and his new apprentice who has a rare gift for tasting as well as an unfiltered honesty. As Hortense and Jacques grow closer and closer, their past begins to catch up to them. In French with English subtitles.
Director and co-writer Eli (Hostel) Roth's new horror movie comes years after his phoney trailer of the same title appeared in Grindhouse. After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious killer terrorises Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of Thanksgiving. Stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae and Gina Gershon.
