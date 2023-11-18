The story of Gus Petersilka is, indeed, a reflection of how far Canberra has come as a city, too. Gus in the 1960s did fight bureaucrats in the Department of the Interior to expand his cafe to outside eating and left a lasting legacy while doing it. In 1978, the Austrian migrant was named Canberran of the Year. He died in 1994 but Gus' lives on, the cafe now heritage-listed in a city that couldn't conceive of being without its cafes and outdoor dining.