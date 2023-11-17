The Canberra Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The stress of excess: Christmas CANNOT be five weeks away!

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

But it is. Where has the year gone?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.