The stress of excess: Christmas CANNOT be five weeks away!

But it is. Where has the year gone?
Christmas is something like 36 days away. (I'll never say that precisely, because someone will pull me up and say it's technically 35 or 37. Whatever. It's a-coming fast.)
Even before Halloween finished, the Christmas decorations were in the shops. Soon we'll be ending every email and exchange with "Have a lovely Christmas". And before we know it, those gift guides will be appearing, telling us what to buy for mum, dad, the teenage girl, the baby nephew, the dog, the cat etc etc
I do so love the Christmas gift guides that appear in the glossy magazines of the weekend newspapers. They are such a good laugh. Always such very practical and affordable ideas.
You know the woman in your life needs a Hermes throw blanket for $2500. Your teenage daughter won't love you unless you get her a Tiffany necklace for $500. And dad would just go cra-cra for one of those Balenciaga towel skirts for $1250. Perfect for post-swim at the caravan park on the coast.
Bah humbug to all of it, I say!
I've said it before that I love Easter (better weather, less stress, just chocolate) more than Christmas (stress, obligatory travel, overspending and overeating), but this year I am, at least, embracing the spirit of Christmas.
I'm looking forward to spending time with family and friends. To not rushing. To having a meal together and a good laugh. Trying not to go crazy on the spending money side of things. I like that "five gift" rule of Christmas for kids - something they want, something they need, something to read, something to wear and something they don't know they want.
But even that can sound indulgent after listening to Foodbank Australia's NSW and ACT chief executive John Robertson last week at Parliament House. He was at the launch of Parliament House's Christmas Giving Tree, of which Foodbank is a beneficiary.
Mr Robertson, a former leader of the Labor Party in NSW and a volunteer with Foodbank for more than a decade before taking the helm of the hunger relief charity, spoke eloquently about the real pressure on families at the moment.
So much so that food has become a discretionary item. Food. A "non-essential" item like going to the movies or having a facial. Food.
Mr Robertson said one in six households was now unable to eat three meals a day. Mum and dad are usually going without to feed the kids. These are working people, who have jobs, but are being squeezed by the rising cost of everything from mortgages to rent to a block of cheese at the supermarket.
To think, in Australia, we even have something called a hunger relief charity seems almost obscene. We are the lucky country in so many ways. Look at other parts of the world at the moment. But then, Foodbank says 3.7 million households in Australia have run out of food in the last year.
In the Foodbank Hunger Report, a frightening statistic is laid bare - that more than 2.3 million of all households (23 per cent) fall into the category of severely "food insecure", which means they are actively going hungry - reducing their food intake, skipping meals or going entire days without eating.
It makes the excesses of Christmas seem so much more ridiculous.
I think it's time to rein (deer) it all in. Be thankful for what we have, give what we can, share what we can. If you're at Parliament House over the next few weeks, use the QR code next to the Christmas tree to make a donation. Or go to www.foodbank.org.au to make a direct donation. And do have a lovely Christmas!
