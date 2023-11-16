During a Shanghai press conference at the end of his recent long awaited China trip, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reflected on his very first visit to the city. Back then, he recalled climbing a tower and observing a mostly agrarian landscape across the Huangpu River.
The view today is one of the most dazzling, almost futuristic cityscapes on the planet.
Many Western policy makers are still of the mind that there is little to learn from these developments, other than the fact that they involved private initiative.
Geopolitics has undoubtedly played into this.
One Foreign Policy magazine writer distilled the fears of many here, warning that party members in China "who believe in the need to go back to collective economic ownership might take control, transform China into a real communist country, and promote world revolution."
In my view, too much energy has been wasted debating whether the capitalist or socialist label more accurately describes the Chinese economy. It is unclear why this question matters.
What we know is that China's economy consists of uniquely regulated labour and financial markets, and a relatively large number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Now this collection of SOEs appears to be at odds with a central idea in economics textbooks. The idea says governments need only consider intervening in economies when markets are plagued by structural inefficiencies.
Chinese SOEs make lots of money in sectors such as housing construction, life insurance, and steel production - and in many more otherwise competitive, and quite efficient, markets. So, many economists argue these SOEs are distorting the overall efficient use of scarce resources by private enterprise.
But this reasoning falsely imagines private markets as default arenas of human interaction that were somehow in place before governments ever entered the picture.
The existence of the market for tradable water rights across the Murray-Darling Basin is, like that of other major markets, as much of a policy choice as the decision to vest small groups of public transport officials with the authority to add or remove train and bus stops based on judgements about social need.
A more useful way to think about China's economy is to evaluate its important institutions as they exist.
We can then ask if there are any lessons for Australia.
For example, Chinese SOEs tend to protect employment in the sense that it is harder for them to fire their workers. However, the SOEs usually have two employment tracks: one protected, and the other market based, where employment is more flexible.
This hybrid arrangement has recently had the effect of paying higher salaries on average compared to the private sector.
At a time when Australia is attempting to attract and retain talent in its own public and private sectors, China's SOEs are a timely case study.
They show it is possible to make vital work financially worthwhile with proactive government investment, without cementing a "jobs for life" ethos, or fuelling inflation.
Australia can also learn from China's financial markets.
Foreign investment in large Chinese enterprises through financial markets is more tightly controlled than Australian Securities Exchange players are used to, but it is still allowed.
Many large institutional investors, for example, trade an approved category of shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, through China's Stock Connect program. They can buy and sell these shares at the same prices as local Chinese investors do, with prices converted from renminbi to Hong Kong dollars at the market exchange rate.
The two major Chinese stock exchanges, in Shanghai and Shenzhen, treat all such orders from Hong Kong as if they came from a giant fund. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange treats all orders from outside China in the same manner.
Interestingly, the absolute size of the difference between the inward and outward flows of these and other securities (or the net capital flow) is, in principle, subject to a non-binding regulatory cap. This means there has tended to be a bias in favour of capital inflows.
Over recent years, we have seen that foreign investors have, at the end of the day, often ended up buying vastly less Australian financial assets than Australian investors have ended up buying in financial assets abroad.
If this imbalance becomes too pronounced, it can cause problems for the value of the currency and trigger further outflows of capital. China's regulatory innovations have allowed it to lessen these risks.
The fact that foreign investors can take money out of Australian financial markets in more of a "no questions asked" fashion makes our politicians relatively less free to pursue programs involving significant public spending.
Moreover, the Chinese system demonstrates that when most enterprises operate under competition, it may not much matter whether state or private investors own those enterprises. In the presence of financial markets, they do not seem to care whether they invest in private enterprises or SOEs. They may still lend money even if they cannot hold shares.
Australians have been debating whether our private sector has been too slow to build new dwellings and drive energy transitions. China's experience shows that, in considering the advantages of government ownership as one way to address these problems, a chronic lack of investment does not have to be an inevitable downside.
If we can get beyond the scaremongering rhetoric, there are a wealth of insights to be gained from China's economic system.
