Allan Donald knows the footage will stay on YouTube long after anyone who saw that Edgbaston epic live is gone.
So he had to learn to live with it. There was a time the South African needed therapy to cope with the dramatic end to the 1999 Cricket World Cup semi-final, but the more Donald saw it - the pictures of Adam Gilchrist taking off the bails before 11 canary yellow uniforms crowded the frame - the more it helped.
Donald's name will always be tied to one of the greatest one-day games of all time. He just wishes he was on the other side of history. Instead, Donald didn't run when Lance Klusener bolted. Gilchrist whipped off the bails, and the tie was enough to send Australia into the World Cup final.
Australia would win the next three 50-over World Cup finals, lifting the trophy four times since that 1999 tournament. The Australian men's side has won five one-day World Cups and a Twenty20 edition.
South Africa, 24 years later, are still yet to reach a decider. Add in a pair of Twenty20 World Cup semi-final defeats, and South Africa's record stands at 0-6.
MORE SPORT
Now their paths cross again, with the Proteas desperate to rid themselves of the "chokers" tag when they meet Australia in a World Cup semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday.
The weather in Kolkata could force a washout and send South Africa to the final, but if the heavens don't intervene, they will need to replicate a win over Australia earlier in the tournament to break their drought.
Australia enter as favourites - but you wouldn't have thought it after underwhelming losses to India and South Africa to start the tournament. Just as they did after a slow start in 1999, they have won every game since.
Critical to their success have been the likes of David Warner, who now boasts more World Cup centuries than any other Australian; Glenn Maxwell, whose double-century against Afghanistan might be the great knock in tournament history; a resurgent Mitchell Marsh and a blonde spinner wearing an earring.
Adam Zampa will be the first to tell you he's not Shane Warne - a crucial part of that 1999 team - but Australia may not be in this semi-final without him. He needs just one more scalp to equal Muttiah Muralitharan [23 in 2007] for the most wickets for a spinner in a World Cup.
Zampa was seven years old when Warne claimed eight wickets across the 1999 semi-final and final, while South Africa's tale of semi-final misery begins before the majority of the squad assembled in India were even born.
It was in 1992 they needed 22 from the final 13 balls against England before rain hit. The rules that came before the Duckworth-Lewis system - itself not without fault - stated South Africa needed 21 runs from one ball when play resumed.
Then came that day in 1999, when Damien Fleming rolled the ball towards Gilchrist in what is perhaps the most-replayed moment in the tournament's storied history. With South Africa all out for 213, Australia advanced to the final after finishing higher and went on to lift the trophy.
The two countries would meet eight years later in the Caribbean, where Shaun Tait took 4-39 and Glenn McGrath picked up 3-18 to roll South Africa for 149. Australia reeled in the target before Adam Gilchrist belted a century in the final.
Australia's next World Cup win would come on home soil in 2015. When Mitchell Starc skittled Brendon McCullum in the first over, the South Africans were far from the MCG.
Their hopes had been crushed by South African-born Kiwi Grant Elliott, who sent a Dale Steyn delivery over the fence to send the Black Caps to the final.
"I think looking back at 2015, we probably thought they were the only team that could beat us, certainly at that stage in the tournament," Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc said, "and we didn't play them."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.