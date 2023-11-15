Times Past: November 16, 1989

On Wednesday, November 15, 1989, Glebe Park was an equestrian hub as horses Matilda, Platoon, Ivan and Phantom did their thing. Australia's leading show jumpers were put through their paces before they gave the site their "imprimatur" stamp of approval for the Glebe Park World Cup Showjumping event that would take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 27 and 28, 1990.