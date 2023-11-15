Times Past: November 16, 1989

On this day in 1989, The Canberra Times reported on a different type of event in the city, elite level horse riders jumping in Glebe Park.
On Wednesday, November 15, 1989, Glebe Park was an equestrian hub as horses Matilda, Platoon, Ivan and Phantom did their thing. Australia's leading show jumpers were put through their paces before they gave the site their "imprimatur" stamp of approval for the Glebe Park World Cup Showjumping event that would take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 27 and 28, 1990.
Colleen Brook, Vicky Roycroft and George Sanna were flown in especially for the event's launch by Paul Whalan, ACT Minister for Sport, Recreation and Racing. The event would be the final round of the Australian selection trials for the World Cup in Stockholm in August 1990.
The event would be staged by the ACT Showjumping Club, the program of at least 14 events would carry about $12,000 in prize money and was expected to attract 350 to 400 riders, including D to A-graders and international class riders.
The main event, The Glebe Park World Cup event at 4pm on the Saturday, was expected to attract about 35 of Australia's top riders, as well as two international riders from New Zealand and Japan.
All three of the riders were in Canberra to test out the course and were joined by Canberra's leading show jumper, Grant Hughes, of Forest Park Riding School. Hughes provided the horses, taking the mount on Phantom, while Brook rode Matilda, Sanna on Platoon and Roycroft was on Ivan.
The image on the front page shows George Sanna jumping an obstacle in Glebe Park with office workers watching on.
