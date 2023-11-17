5. Spectators can help rally cars get back on the road - but only if it is not dangerous. Rally organisers hate it but it often happens: a car rolls or goes off the road and can't get back. The driver and co-driver are strapped into the car with five-point safety harnesses so getting in and out wastes precious seconds. There is usually a one or two-minute gap between cars so often that's enough for a heave-ho from a willing few hands and the crew can be back in the competition.