The Subaru Rally of Canberra is back and racing through the forests around the national capital on November 18-19, with 52 cars from all over the country competing over 12 special stages, with two ACT drivers in the frame to win the Australian championship.
Here's some things you may not know about the event.
1. Canberra's event is one of the longest-running forest rallies in Australia. Canberra has a rich rally heritage, beginning with the Don Capasco rally back in the 1970s. The region has produced some of the best drivers in the country, including four-time national champion Neal Bates. Around 60,000 people in the ACT turned out in 1980 to watch Finnish rally legend and world champion Ari Vatanen compete against local stars Greg Carr and Colin Bond. The "modern" Rally of Canberra started in 1988.
2. On public roads, rally drivers must abide by the same rules as everyone else. No drivers have exemptions so they drive on the public road and watch their speeds just like anyone else. They can doddle along in a docile manner but most of the cars have competition-specific electronic elements which add engine response, speed and agility.
3. There is a designated "no wheelspin zone" at the start of every special stage. It is largely for safety reasons. Modern all-wheel drive rally cars can dial up or dial down the amount of wheelspin they need to maximise their all-important "launch". But too much wheelspin is potentially dangerous because rally officials are at the start control, and the cars may throw large amounts of rocks and debris.
4. Doing any work on a car or refuelling it outside specific areas is expressly forbidden. This is both for safety reasons and to stop cheating. Emergency repairs while en route can be performed by the driver or co-driver (such as to prevent overheating, to fix a tyre, or to tape down some bodywork) but only to get to and from the service park. This year's rally permits remote refuelling on Saturday, and one remote "flexi-service".
5. Spectators can help rally cars get back on the road - but only if it is not dangerous. Rally organisers hate it but it often happens: a car rolls or goes off the road and can't get back. The driver and co-driver are strapped into the car with five-point safety harnesses so getting in and out wastes precious seconds. There is usually a one or two-minute gap between cars so often that's enough for a heave-ho from a willing few hands and the crew can be back in the competition.
6. Everyone competing for the national rally championship uses exactly the same tyres. Tyres make a huge difference to rally car speed and traction. Hoosier is the official "control" tyre supplier to the Australian Rally Championship this season. Strangely, Hoosier was a specifically aimed at the US market and made its name in NASCAR competition but was bought out by the German company Continental in 2016. It is now the largest race tyre manufacturer in the world.
7. The driver and co-driver change their own tyres and check their own tyre pressures. Managing tyre wear rate is important between services and using tyre pressures is one way. In some events, drivers may take the risk of carrying two spares so they can swap out the badly worn ones. But carrying extra tyres adds extra weight, which slows the car down.
8. All the competition cars carry some emergency repair tools, just in case. Running repairs are sometimes necessary if something breaks or a piece of bodywork becomes dislodged and all that's needed is to limp the car back to service at Exhibition Park, where a repair crew is standing by.
9. All the rally cars have to be registered for road use. There is a variety of different conditional registration schemes operating across the states and territories. Molly Taylor's Subaru, for instance, is registered in Tasmania (because that's where the car was built) as a "special interest vehicle". In the ACT, conditional rally registration puts caveats on where and when you can drive the car, such as to scrutineering and testing.
10. To buy one of the top competition cars would cost in excess of $400,000. The top AP4 cars, such as the Toyota Yaris cars, driven by Harry and Lewis Bates, are hand-built from scratch. It's a process that takes months. The cars are custom-built for the drivers, too. The steering wheel height and reach, the pedal box travel and location and the seat location are all locked and set for a particular driver. The clutches on these cars are all "button"-type (on or off) so the chances are very high that most non-competition drivers would stall the engine immediately.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.