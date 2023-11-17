The Canberra Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Canberra

The 10 things you need to know about forest rallying in Canberra

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Subaru Rally of Canberra is back and racing through the forests around the national capital on November 18-19, with 52 cars from all over the country competing over 12 special stages, with two ACT drivers in the frame to win the Australian championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.