Five pharmacists in the ACT will be able to prescribe oral contraceptive pills to some Canberrans in an "exciting" new trial.
Ordinarily, patients must have an appointment with their general practitioner each time their medication runs out.
Under the trial by NSW and the University of Newcastle, people aged 18 to 35 who use the pill for contraception only, may be able to get a script from a pharmacist instead.
They must have been on a low-risk oral contraceptive pill for the last two years, and will have a private consultation with a pharmacist each time they get a script.
There is no time limit for how long patients can get the pill from their pharmacist.
The trial will make it easier and cheaper for some patients to access their regular medication, managing partner of Capital Chemist Charnwood, Samantha Kourtis, said.
"This is a cost-effective and incredibly convenient way to ensure they have access to the medications they need for contraceptive purposes," she said.
"They don't need to make an appointment and aren't paying a full consult fee that they would sometimes.
"[In Canberra], to find a bulk billing GP, they're hard to find and they're very hard to get into."
Giving pharmacists more power to prescribe medications will help reduce pressure on emergency departments and general health practitioners, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.
Ms Kourtis said there are strict limitations to the trial.
"The pharmacist needs to check their height, weight and blood pressure and needs to do a private consult with the patient every time," she said.
"The pharmacist can't change the oral contraceptive pill, and can't prescribe an oral contraceptive pill that's used for any other purpose for contraception."
The same five pharmacies are also able prescribe treatments for urinary tract infections (UTI) through a different trial.
Any pharmacist can dispense emergency contraception, or the morning after pill.
They are among the "most accessible" health professionals, Ms Kourtis said.
"Everyday I am seeing patients who cant get in to their GP for urgent and acute conditions that require really timely access to medications," she said.
"I also see people who come into the pharmacy and they've run out of prescriptions for their regular ongoing medications and they can't get into their GP for weeks, or even a month."
However, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has condemned pharmacy contraceptive pill dispensing trials, calling them "madness".
Following news of a NSW trial allowing pharmacists to prescribe the contraceptive pill , medication for UTIs and antibiotics, RACGP president, Adjunct Professor Karen Price, said "this is a recipe for disaster, plain and simple."
"Patient care will be fragmented, resulting in reduced patient safety and reduced health outcomes. This isn't a solution for patients, this is a solution for the pharmacy lobby," she said.
Jerrabomberra general practitioner Dr Penny Gosling wrote in The Canberra Times that Canberra women already have easy access to the combined pill.
"One visit to a GP and they have a year's worth of prescription," she said.
"I ask whether she's having sex, and with whom. If there is consent. Whether she needs STI screening. If she's having trouble remembering to take the pill. Whether there are side-effects.
"An annual follow-up with a GP isn't necessarily free, but it is good value."
Pharmacists will refer patients to their general practitioner if any concerns arise, Ms Kourtis said.
She gave the example of a patient who got her contraceptive pill from Ms Kourtis.
During one consultation, they discussed an alternative contraceptive which she suspected was better suited for this patient.
Ms Kourtis did not dispense the pill and referred the patient back to her GP.
