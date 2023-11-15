The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Sobering message as the Christmas Giving Tree is launched at Parliament House

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated November 16 2023 - 6:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In amongst the twinkling lights and sweet voices of the children's choir as the Christmas Giving Tree at Parliament House was launched, Foodbank NSW and ACT chief executive officer John Robertson had a sobering message.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.