A serial family violence offender has been refused conditional release due to the risk he posed to his partner and newborn baby.
"I consider the risk [the offender] presents to [the victim] and to the baby as too significant," magistrate Jane Campbell said on Tuesday.
The court heard the man, who is not named to protect the victim's identity, had committed 17 family violence offences against his partner "in recent times".
The 21-year-old offender has previously pleaded guilty to contravening a family violence order and escaping from arrest.
He has been convicted seven times this year of contravening a family violence order against the same victim.
The offender is set to be sentenced in January for his latest contravention, which occurred in September at the victim's home.
The man became aggressive towards his partner in front of a therapy case worker assigned to her, raising his voice and saying words to the effect of: "You're a c---."
When the victim attempted to leave, the offender grabbed her by the shirt to stop her.
"Go ahead and hit me in front of [the case worker] ... do you want me to show [the case worker] my arms?" the victim said.
Constituting a breach of his family violence order, bail conditions and intensive correction order conditions, he threatened: "I'm going to make sure the baby is taken off you."
"I hope you and the baby dies."
Ms Campbell allowed the offender to make his third application for conditional release as she found it was proved a newborn child was a change in circumstance, as required by legislation.
However, prosecutor Jack Hill told the court Child and Youth Protection Services feared for the woman and child's safeties.
The child's birth, Mr Hill said, "shifts the risk landscape".
"The defendant has a long history of exercising coercive control over the complainant," the prosecutor said.
Despite hearing that the victim, who was present in court, had limited support outside the offender, the magistrate refused the bail application.
"I consider the likelihood of the defendant endangering the safety of the complainant and his child is too high," Ms Campbell said.
The man is set to return to court next year.
