They may be another world away, but ACT Comets coach Jono Dean is confident there are plenty of lessons to be learnt from Australia's run to the World Cup semi-finals.
The national side will take on South Africa in the second knockout clash in India on Thursday night.
Australia struggled early, dropping their opening two games, before finding their feet and reeling off seven-straight victories to secure a top-four finish.
Under the tutelage of coach Andrew McDonald, the side adapted to the Indian conditions and refined their approach with the bat and in the field.
It's a lesson the Comets will be required to implement on Monday when they return to Phillip for the second game of their National Second XI campaign against South Australia.
The conditions at home will be vastly different to what was on offer at the WACA in last week's loss to Western Australia.
"A lot of the boys have played out here before," Dean said. "It's similar to the pitches in Canberra, a bit flatter and not as much bounce. The game plan probably shifts a little bit but not too much.
"It brings our spinners into the game as well ... I imagine we'll have some better matchups at Phillip next week."
Dean is in the early stages of his transition from playing to coaching and has slowly risen up the ranks.
His standing in the cricket scene has grown over the past couple of seasons and he was an assistant coach for the Prime Minister's XI and Australia A last summer.
The experience gave Dean a taste of the national operation and provided him with access to some of the country's smartest minds.
"As a coach you're always searching for opportunities for professional development," he said.
"I'm hoping to have some involvement with the Strikers when they're here in January. As a coach I'm looking to learn as much as the players. I'm going to fail at times but as long as I'm reflecting and asking the right questions, I'm going to get better."
