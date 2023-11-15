Nige only plays the music he feels like



No James Reyne



If you don't like the music Nige plays, then please listen to one of the many other great stations out there that play the same 300 songs over and over again

Nige does not play commercials. They get in the way of the music.



Nige does not take requests. He plays the music he wants to hear.

Nige likes to have a laugh. If you don't think it's funny, that's your fault

Nige does not set out to offend, but often succeeds, nonetheless



Nige is honest to a fault. Unless he's broken something, in which case he will straight up lie to your face

You can't call Nige, you can only email him and, even then, he probably won't even read the email, so don't bother

