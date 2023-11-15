Nigel Johnson has scored himself his own radio station called - what else but? - NIGE!
And there's even new Nige merch, including T-shirts and caps.
The born-and-bred Canberran is one of the stars of local station MIX 106.3 where he co-hosts the breakfast show with Kristen Davidson. He also has his own show Nige106.3 in which he plays the songs "that made growing up in Canberra great".
But a Nige radio station? That's a whole new ballgame.
NIGE! the station is a digital radio station and an addition to the iHeart Radio and Listnr apps.
It launched on Wednesday.
And to avoid any confusion about the format of NIGE!, the station follows rules set by the man himself.
They include:
So everyone clear on the rules?
And proving he is becoming a brand to rival the Kardashians, Nige also has a new website - www.nige.au - where listeners can get in touch with him and purchase NIGE! merch via the online store.
Nige's hirsute look has become a funky black-and-white logo that adorns the merch. Get it now.
