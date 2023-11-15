The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Comment/Editorial

ACT government Planning Minister Mick Gentleman's defence of small homes is timely

By The Canberra Times
November 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Although not quite a "log cabin to White House" origin story, Mick Gentleman's defence of smaller homes is a timely reminder of how much community expectations have changed in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.