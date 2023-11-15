Canberra's major infrastructure project, the proposed Molonglo River bridge crossing, has received a $25 million boost as the Albanese government refocuses and realigns its multibillion-dollar infrastructure investment agenda.
Infrastructure and Transport Catherine King will on Thursday morning announce that the long-awaited ACT bridge and other large projects such as the Logan-Gold Coast Faster Rail will get significant federal funding increases, while finally revealing the details where the axe will fall on a range of federal projects.
Ms King is outlining the Albanese government's response to the independent strategic review of the Infrastructure Investment Program, but ahead of the release, it is insisted there are no cuts to the overall $120 billion infrastructure pipeline.
"The Albanese government is committed to delivering infrastructure that builds Australia and improves lives. To do this, we need an infrastructure program that is fit for purpose, fiscally responsible and above all, deliverable," Ms King said in a statement.
"The independent review found that the Infrastructure Investment Program we inherited could not be delivered."
The minister is detailing a revised Infrastructure Investment Program after consultation with the states and territories.
It is promised there will be programs that will be built with additional federal funding, built as planned, those that need a business case developed, planning projects that will go ahead as planned, corridors or grouping of projects that will be established, and finally, projects that will not receive federal funding "at this time".
After the minister stressed on Wednesday that smaller jurisdictions such as the ACT would have special consideration in the infrastructure overhaul, the government will outline that the Molonglo River Bridge project.
The additional $25 million in funding takes the project's total to $197.7 million.
The ACT and federal government announced in February that BMD Construction Pty Ltd had been awarded the contract to build the jointly funded project.
The bridge, which will be 227.5 metres long, is expected to be open to the public at the end of 2025.
Ahead of the full announcement on Thursday, the government said it is maintaining the commitments to the Melbourne Airport Rail Link, the Milton Ulladulla Bypass, the Singleton Bypass, the Muswellbrook Bypass and the Tasman Bridge Upgrade.
Among the projects to receive additional funding, there will be $1.75 billion for the Logan-Gold Coast Faster Rail, $347 million for Rockhampton Ring Road, $1 billion for Metronet, and $50 million for Richmond Road in Sydney.
The government is to also announce that it is investing in a business case for transport to the new Macquarie Point precinct in Hobart, while it is flagging that the new corridor planning will see more investment in the Tasmanian road network.
It has been warned that parts of the government's response to the review will be withheld due to containing confidential and commercially sensitive information.
Prior to the release, it was disclosed that the review had found at least $33 billion in cost overruns and a funding refocus, away from the current 80:20 funding split with the states and territories and towards a half half split was on the way for the big, long-term road and rail projects of "national significance".
"With the co-operation of the states and territories we now have a forward plan of projects that are properly planned and targeted to unlock significant economic, social and environmental objectives," Ms King said.
"We are delivering infrastructure that creates jobs and helps wages grow, and makes our communities better connected and more liveable."
