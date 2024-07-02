Yes, Your Excellency, optimism helps us all

"Octogenarian American and underskilled Australian along with bland UK politicians all point to an ongoing failure of democratic politics," writes Phil. "Very few people of note enter or rise to the top of the pile. Where once political branches were overflowing with people, all arguing to create a better world, branches are now stacked or filled with the last remnants going through the rituals of bureaucracy, passing last month's minutes and handing out the leaflet du jour. The hoi polloi have no input and feel frustration at the decades of indecision. Eventually the young seek the extremes, the far left, the radical environmentalists and now the far right but it will all end in bland defeat at the hand of the Treasury. We are doomed to inaction."