Sunny conditions are promising to continue the pleasant spell of weather into the weekend but a trough moving inland is forecast to bring showers to the Bush Capital.
A mostly sunny 29 degrees is forecast for Saturday with a minimum of 7.
Sunday is expected to follow suit with a partly cloudy maximum of 28 and a minimum of 9.
From Sunday onwards a "lengthy period of unsettled weather conditions" will make its way into the capital and potentially trigger showers and storms in the region, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"We'll have a slow-moving trough moving into the region and that's going to trigger showers and possible thunderstorms," meteorologist Jake Phillips said.
Despite the wet weather conditions forecast, temperatures will remain warm. There's an 80 per cent chance of showers on Monday.
A maximum of 26 is forecast on Tuesday, with a high chance of showers. A maximum of 22 is forecast on Tuesday with showers. Rainfall is expected to ease Thursday. The mean maximum temperature for November is 25.4, significantly higher than last year's 20.7 degrees for the month.
For December to February the Bureau's long-range forecast shows rainfall is likely to be drier than average for large areas of the country, and warmer than average days and nights for almost all of Australia.
This long-range forecast reflects the influence of several climate drivers favouring warmer, drier conditions including El Nino, a positive Indian Ocean Dipole and warm waters in the central and eastern waters of the Pacific Ocean.
Rainfall for October was well below average. Total rainfall for Canberra during October was 32.6mm, which was 58 per cent of the long-term October average of 55.9mm. The Bureau said there was an 80 per cent chance of maximum temperatures from December to February being higher than last year in the ACT and for much of NSW.
"December to February maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be above average for almost all of Australia," the Bureau said.
"Unusually high temperatures equate to the warmest 20 per cent of November to January periods from 1981 to 2018."
