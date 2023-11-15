The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Overdue urology patients in health system: Rachel Stephen-Smith

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated November 16 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two-in-five Canberra patients waiting for urology surgeries are overdue, the Health Minister says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.