ACT Policing refuses to confirm whether they will publicly release findings from an internal investigation into the arrest of Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell, sparking major concerns about its validity.
Police have begun an internal investigation of police officers who arrested the NRL stars earlier this year after the charges were dismissed in court.
The AFP executive have referred the entire matter to a professional standards team, which investigates serious misconduct and corruption matters.
The Canberra Times asked if the full review will be made public, before getting the following three dot-point response from the AFP:
MORE SPORT:
It is little wonder why Mitchell's barrister believes no meaningful change will come from the review into the failed case, which Mitchell has labelled a "traumatic experience".
"I have not the slightest faith that any internal police investigation will identify or root out the problems with ACT Policing which the Mitchell and Wighton case has highlighted," barrister Jack Pappas said.
The soon-to-be South Sydney teammates were charged in February for a scuffle outside a Canberra nightclub during celebrations for Wighton's birthday.
The pair had charges dismissed in the ACT Magistrates Court after one of the police officers involved, Sergeant David Power, gave "false evidence".
"What I saw appears to have not happened and my memory has failed me," Power said.
That's not good enough from anyone, let alone someone in a position of power. The findings of the investigation should hold those in question to account.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.