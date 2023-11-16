The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

MLAs should be mandatory reporters under child protection law: AFPA

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the Legislative Assembly and their staff should be required by law to report observed or suspected child abuse or exploitation, the association representing police officers says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.