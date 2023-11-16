ACT wins $27m infrastructure boost amid national cuts

The federal government has committed an extra $27 million towards infrastructure projects in the ACT, as the Commonwealth axes funding for 50 road and rail projects across the country.
As previously reported in The Canberra Times, the majority of this additional spend ($25 million) will go towards the Molongo River bridge crossing. Gundaroo Drive duplication and Beltana Road improvements will receive an extra $1.8 million and $300,000 respectively.
The announcement follows an independent review, published by Infrastructure Minister Catherine King on Thursday, which found the Commonwealth's $120 billion infrastructure 10-year pipeline - which she says it inherited from the Coalition - was facing a $32.8 billion cost blowout.
The scathing review found the number of projects in the pipeline had tripled between 2015 and 2022. She said the projects couldn't be delivered with the $120 billion allocated even with state and territory contributions.
"There are projects in the [pipeline] that do not demonstrate merit, lack any national strategic rationale and do not meet the Australian government's national investment priorities," the review said.
"Too many large-scale projects are receiving funding commitments without adequate planning, costings and programming to sufficiently manage the significant increase in delivery costs within a volatile market."
The federal government announced that commonwealth funding will be cut for 50 projects across the country, which Ms King said she believed would representing around $6 billion in savings.
Ms King accused the Coalition government of deliberately "announcing projects that did not have enough funding and they knew could not be delivered", labelling their actions economic vandalism.
In a statement, the minister's office said this included projects that couldn't be delivered with the allocated funding, had made little to no progress, and did not align with government priorities.
But the government insisted that while projects have been axed, there is no cut to its overall $120 billion infrastructure investment.
Sydney's M7-M12 interchange, Victoria's Geelong fast rail, and a direct Sunshine Coast rail line in Queensland are among the projects to have their funding pulled, along with a number of commuter car park upgrades.
In the ACT, the inner Canberra corridor planning package, valued at $1.5 million, was the only project to face the chopping block. Budget papers dd not contain details on what this project involved.
Ms King had stressed previously that smaller jurisdictions, like the ACT, would have special consideration on the infrastructure overhaul, which The Canberra Times understands is reflected in the territory's $27 million infrastructure boost.
The additional $25 million for the Molongolo bridge - which will service the growing region and supersede the low-lying Coppins Crossing - takes the project's total to $197.7 million.
READ MORE:
The minister said 31 projects across the country that were recommended for cancellation or descoping will be rolled into road and rail corridors. Another 11 projects will retain their commonwealth funding allocation for now, but will be put through a planning and detailed costing process.
NSW
ACT
VICTORIA
TASMANIA
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
WESTERN AUSRALIA
QUEENSLAND
NORTHERN TERRITORY
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.