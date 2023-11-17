It's one of the greatest David and Goliath stories in Australian sport. But it probably doesn't get the credit it deserves.
Ten years on, the Canberra Cavalry are still reigning Asia Series champions having claimed the title in Taiwan in 2013 - the last time the series was held.
A team of "minor leaguers and public servants" came together to produce one of the biggest upsets in baseball history - pitting the then-ABL champions against teams from Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Italy.
The Cavalry boasted a payroll of just $47,000 - dwarfed by the $23.5 million Japanese giants Tohoku Golden Eagles spent per season.
Despite the massive gap in finances, it was the Cavalry who came away with the series win - thrashing the hometown Uni-President Lions 14-4 in the final.
The win was sealed when Canberra catcher Jack Murphy hit a bases-loaded home run in the eighth inning and the party began.
But the Cavalry didn't get long to celebrate their historic win - they were on a bus to the airport a few hours later.
Monday will mark the 10-year anniversary of the historic victory - a win former Cavalry pitcher Brian Grening felt didn't get the credit it deserved.
Not only was it the first - and only - time an ABL team had won the Asia Series it was the first time they'd even won a game at the tournament.
Then-ABL operations manager Ben Foster described simply making the final as on a par with Australia's 2004 Olympic silver medal.
"Sadly it's probably down the list in Australian baseball achievements. I don't know why - it's actually such a big deal," Grening said.
"What went down was actually pretty miraculous. It's hard to explain to somebody outside the baseball realm how awesome that was.
"In my personal achievements? I don't think like that. I was more happy to be a part of the team - the team was really memorable."
Coincidentally, Grening had been in Taiwan in the months before the Asia Series win - the Californian had signed with Taiwan's Brother Elephants team in the Australian winter.
It was part of Grening's endless summer that mostly saw him travelling back and forth from Canberra to the USA playing baseball.
Now he's settled in the capital with his young family and working as an ACT firefighter.
While most people had written the Cavalry off before they'd even thrown a pitch, Grening's time in Taiwan had him confident they could come away with the $640,000 prize money - especially with the "special group" led by the likes of Murphy.
"I had just been in Taiwan playing and then I was back there a month later with this [Cavalry] team and I remember thinking, 'We can beat all these guys'," Grening said.
"I don't know why the ABL's had such a poor history of performance in this tournament because from my angle we're going to beat up on these guys.
"Sure enough, we pretty much did."
That Asia Series win and ABL season helped launched Jon Berti's career.
He's spent the past six years playing Major League Baseball - initially for the Toronto Blue Jays, but more recently for the Miami Marlins.
Then Cavalry manager Michael Collins has gone on to win the World Series with the Houston Astros as their bullpen catcher.
Canberra also had the oldest player in the tournament - 40-year-old Michael Wells.
Wells produced crucial hits throughout the series and even rated a mention in one of the Taiwanese newspapers.
"One of the translators gave me a newspaper article after the first day - I think it translated as 'living dragon', 40-year-old living dragon or something," he said.
"I didn't know what it meant until I came back here and my wife had a friend who spoke the language and translated the article for me. It was a little funny."
