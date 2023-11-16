Saturday's Remembrance Day observance at the AWM was magnificent. Located for several years in the Sculpture Garden, it has again become what it should always be; a relatively simple ceremony allowing the memory of those who died, and suffered in and subsequent to all wars, to be the feature.
It has been pared down to respect and honour those people, many of whom are still among us.
The ADF contribution was (as always) superb. Music, catafalque party, Adjutants to the G-G. It was appropriately small. Approximately 20 at the most. Additional ADF personnel attended to represent the Services. They were seated in the general viewing area. Not too many as to dominate (as has occurred in earlier years).
With the service to be held again from next year in the larger front courtyard, please continue with the small "official party" and ADF presence.
Remembrance Day is for all of us in the community to attend. Not to feel that we are tolerated at an ADF and political event.
Last weekend (November 11 and 12) speakers from both Israeli and Palestinian public gatherings spoke in favour of the "one state solution" for the region. The "two state solution" is dead.
The best way forward would be one state with Jews, Palestinians and others all living in harmony.
This was the case for centuries under the Ottoman Empire. Unfortunately following the granting of the British mandate after World War I this changed.
English views on the special relationship between Britain and the Holy Land, coupled with European guilt over the Holocaust, has lead to the present mess.
While a one state solution is the only fair outcome it is difficult to see how it might be achieved under the current right wing Israeli government and in the face of western indifference.
In reply to Jefrey Hersch (Letters, November 12) a wise government shows responsibility by preserving the environment.
The Australian Alpine region is protected by a ban on grazing. One can imagine the anger if a destructive pest were not suppressed merely because it is decorative.
Fortunately the NSW government is responsible. It is caring for this unique natural region by suppressing equine invaders.
I refer to French President Emmanuel Macron's call for unity in the fight against climate change ("Macron issues heated call for climate unity", November 13).
A vitally important part of that fight must be to prevent the collapse of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), which connects the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, and has considerable influence on Earth's climate.
If the ACC were to collapse warm waters from the Pacific and Indian Oceans would greatly accelerate the melting of the Antarctic ice cap.
This would adversely affect Earth's climate, particularly in the southern hemisphere. It would also increase sea levels, inundation of low-lying land, and coastal erosion.
Mr Macron is absolutely right: there is an urgent need for worldwide unity in the fight against climate change. It should begin with drastically reducing carbon dioxide emissions by phasing out coal, gas, and other fossil fuels.
As you are most aware, the ACT was the only state or territory to vote "yes" in the recent referendum.
I live in the Northern Territory and it's sad that the people of ACT voted this way.
Why? Because many of you work for the politicians who govern Australia. It's obvious that your sinecured mindset has absolutely zero idea about what's the real problem throughout the rest of Australia.
I've been in Australia for almost 60 years. Over this time I've seen billions of dollars channelled to the so-called disadvantaged with no effect whatsoever.
Education is the answer to the problem but unfortunately there's no penalty for non-attendance at school.
I have some good friends who are Aboriginal. They all live in settlements and are good people. But their children quickly turn to alcohol and crime as there's no consequences to curb their behaviour.
The claim by Rex Williams that Israel controls 86 per cent of US government members (Letters, November 13) is reminiscent of classical anti-Semitic tropes.
Members of Congress receive donations from a wide range of people and causes. But apparently when Jews do it, that leads to control.
Rex should instead consider that the UK, US and Australian politicians support Israel because they understand it is a liberal democracy with equal right for all its citizens.
They know it has the right to defend itself against terrorism.
They realise it is surrounded by Iranian proxies determined to destroy it. And they are well aware there can never be peace while the genocidal terrorist group Hamas controls Gaza.
Declan McGrath (Letters, November 13) worries about the ABC's blatant pro-Hamas bias in its reporting of the Israel/Gaza war.
That reminds of a US TV news producers observation that: "If you see a media story that accords with your view, it is clearly balanced and impartial. If it is in dis-accord with your view, it is obviously biased. Of course, it goes without saying that you, the public, are always impartial and never prejudiced".
Particularly apposite I feel since Ian considered the ABC coverage of the Voice was equally "biased" - guess which way?
Finally, in comparing the ABC unfavourably with what he regards as the BBC's "balanced" coverage, Declan might like to know that it too has come under strong fire for its alleged anti-Israel stance.
So, how much of both public broadcasters' coverage is Declan actually watching and, importantly, "impartially" absorbing?
Many years ago, while visiting South Australia, I was struck by the natural beauty of the Coorong National Park. Many will remember the iconic film Storm Boy.
This unique region once had an abundance of thriving birdlife and wetland vegetation. Unfortunately, many wildlife species have been lost due to the ravages of drought over the past decade.
Climate change is affecting the river system feeding into the Coorong, but Gloria Jones from the River, Lakes and Coorong Action Group says this is not the only problem.
The aims of the Water Act must also be observed. One aim of this legislation is to "protect, restore and provide for the ecological values and ecosystem services of the Murray-Darling Basin".
Water buybacks should take into account the needs of all stakeholders, including local and indigenous communities. We need to protect the health of the Murray-Darling river system.
Our leaders everywhere are responding to the hate filled street mobs by attacking the symptoms - hate speech, and the promotion of violence.
They are not addressing the cause; a particular sub-set of fringe Islamic beliefs inimical to a secular, tolerant society like ours.
Fortunately, there is a more tolerant, more accommodating side to Islam practiced in peaceful countries such as Indonesia and by the majority of Muslims in Australia. But the extremist beliefs still persists in much of the Middle East and within our angry mobs.
Our leaders must point out in very clear terms that this is totally unacceptable. In Australia no one is superior to anyone else because of political or religious beliefs and everyone has an obligation to obey the law and not threaten or annoy the rest of us.
Those who find they can't behave in accordance with the values of Australian society should leave.
With the carnage and atrocities in the Middle East it is telling that on other occasions when peoples sought freedom and justice their aims were often achieved through organised, and mostly orderly, protest.
Mahatma Gandhi in India, Nelson Mandala in South Africa and Martin Luther King in the USA did not resort to armed insurrection and brutal violence.
Terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Daish and the rest exist to gain total control over people's lives and to subject them to their ideology.
The Palestinians are being unfairly subjected to a catastrophic and apocalyptic war undertaken by Hamas and Israel. There is no regard for human suffering by either side.
It is scandalous that the first person who could go to jail for war crimes in Afghanistan is not an alleged war criminal but a person who exposed them. David McBride is charged with leaking documents that formed the basis of the 2017 ABC expose. The former Coalition government launched the prosecution. That the Albanese government has persisted is shameful.
It seems that with correspondence about "Caldwell" and "Calwell", and "Gaegeler" and "Gaegelar" the English language is about to to suffer a revolution even greater than the American omission of ae diphthongs and double ells.
The repair of the "wedding cake" fountains around the turn of the century was privately funded by a family saddened to see others couldn't enjoy what had been the backdrop to their daughter's wedding ("When fixing a fountain costs $20 million", November 15). Unfortunately, it was not many years before the government had to re-repair them.
John F Simmons tells us most voters will know at least one senior public servant who would have knowledge to impart to us about how the government works. We have between 316,000 and 322,000 voters in the ACT. If "most of us" means 51 per cent that is 155,000. That is a lot of Mandarins. John you live in a different world to me.
Peter Ellett (Letters, November 15), I think you will find that the Tuvalu-Australia treaty was at the initiative of Tuvalu; not some attempt by Australia at bullying a tiny Pacific nation.
If I treated my dog the same way the Israelis are treating the Palestinians in Gaza the RSPCA would have me up on animal cruelty charges.
Jannah (paradise) will have to put on extra shifts to cope with Netanyahu's overwhelming influx of martyrs generated by his Biden-supported saturation bombing. Gaza has gone from being the world's largest open-air concentration camp to a cemetery.
We see the cost of rent continuing to rise. Does this need to happen? Have landlords looked in the mirror. Can they live with themselves knowing they have caused so much distress?
The United States has a history of selling its form of democratic government to those it perceives as tyrannical regimes. How many of these chastised countries have requested Donald Trump to be their next national leader?
I sincerely thank James Gralton (Letters, November 13) for penning a balanced view of the conflicts between Israel and Gaza.
