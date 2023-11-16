The Canberra Times
Remembrance Day service restrained and appropriate

By Letters to the Editor
November 17 2023 - 5:30am
Saturday's Remembrance Day observance at the AWM was magnificent. Located for several years in the Sculpture Garden, it has again become what it should always be; a relatively simple ceremony allowing the memory of those who died, and suffered in and subsequent to all wars, to be the feature.

