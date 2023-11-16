From midwifery to making Christmas magic happen - Mindy Dominick knows a lot about joy.
The Canberra Hospital midwife and breast cancer survivor has brought the North Pole to the national capital. And she couldn't be happier.
Taking a break from her midwifery career, Ms Dominick first brought the immersive Christmas experience to Canberra last year.
"We knew that we wanted to come back this year, and to give people so many new reasons to come and make special memories," she said.
"It's basically the story of what it might be like to go and see Santa at the North Pole."
Now located at Majura Park, North Pole Lane is a 600sqm all-Christmas experience for the entire family.
New attractions include a talking, moving Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, a special area for story time and a snow garden with giant, moving butterflies.
Children (and their parents) enter North Pole Lane via Santa's library and step into a world like no other: from the elves at their wrapping station to the North Pole Lane post office. And then of course there's the big man in red - Santa Claus.
Young performers from throughout Canberra are taking turns being the characters in the event, which Ms Dominick says is a "theatrical performance".
"This has been on my mind for about 10 years and I just wanted to bring it to fruition," she said.
"Last year I had opportunity and we started. This year is bigger and better.
"We have lots of actors, so it's quite theatrical. We have a princess with her polar bear Mishka in our snow forest. We have a snow garden, which is actually blooming, which is really beautiful.
"We have a train station, we have Santa, of course. We have a post office so you can write a letter to Santa and this year you can get a letter that Santa will write back to you.
"It's just a wonderful experience to create Christmas memories with."
Among the many friendly faces are Mrs Claus (aka midwife Christine Bain), who will welcome the families through the wooden doors of North Pole Lane.
"This year, the Christmas spirit is alive here at North Pole Lane," she said.
North Pole Lane is not in the main Majura Park shopping centre, but in a new section next to Kitchen Warehouse at 10 Catalina Drive.
Canberra Airport spokeswoman Melissa Evans was excited to welcome North Pole Lane to the Majura Park shopping precinct.
"Located next to the recently-opened Kitchen Warehouse, North Pole Lane is the ultimate Canberra Christmas must-see," she said.
Exploring North Pole Lane takes around 60 minutes. Photos with Santa - right at home in his lounge room - are available for purchase while at the experience.
"It's fantastic meeting all the kids," Santa said.
North Pole Lane is open from November 25 to December 24.
It is a ticketed event with tickets available from eventbrite.com.
Prices are :
Children under 2 - free
Children 3-17 years - $16.67
Adults 18+ years - $21.86
Family of four - $63.41
The link for tickets is here.
