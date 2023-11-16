The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/History

Times Past: November 17, 1993

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 17 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on a rare world record attempt - parachuting with a huge Australian flag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.