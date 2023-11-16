Times Past: November 17, 1993

On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on a rare world record attempt - parachuting with a huge Australian flag.
The man who holds the unusual world record for the Parachute Jump with the Largest Flag Attached, Keith Miller, did his thing over Lake Burley Griffin and despite the huge drag factor of the flag, managed to land on target.
A 418 square metre Australian flag was attached to Mr Miller while his partner, who also hit his target, dragged a 232 square metre Government Employees Health Fund flag. To put those things into perspective consider that the Australian flag about Parliament House is only 82 square metres.
The jump was part of a celebration for the end of the Piccol Credit Union Teams Challenge. Mr Miller was welcomed by the Team Challenge participants and the ACT Minister for Sport, Wayne Berry.
"It was really amazing to watch," Mr Berry said. "He just came floating down with this huge flag billowing behind him."
The Team Challenge, a four-month running-walking fitness project for office groups, was run each year by ACT Life, Be In It.
It had been such a success over the previous four years that it would be expanded the following year to include Belconnen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.