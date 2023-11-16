I love writing about disgraced men. Partly it's to showcase the error of their ways and partly it's revenge. There is nothing more delicious for an ageing feminist to repeat, endlessly, I told you so.
However. On this occasion. I might just be writing about redemption. About leopards changing their spots (IMHO only possible if they mate with a zebra and wait generations. Stripes beat spots).
It turns out that if we want men, some men, to take a long hard look at themselves, that requires sacking and humiliation.
Let me introduce you to 32-year-old Tom Morris. Nearly two years ago now, his text messages in a private WhatsApp group were leaked. Sexist, misogynistic, racist, homophobic. And that's just the beginning.
It also turned out to be the end of his career - at that stage. Straight white men usually recover - and he has.
He's got a gig with Nine now as its new football reporter starting January next year. And, good news, he's had to sign the same "don't bring harm to the company" clause as everyone else.
I decided to interview Morris after reading the latest report from ANROWS, which researches women's safety. Morris has done a truckload of reading since his ignorance and stupidity were revealed.
I'm a fan of reading but I doubt it was half as useful as his sisters (both primary teachers) shouting at him or his dad and mum being disappointed in him.
Never underestimate the power of parents being disappointed in their children.
"My dad is an extremely respectful man and he was disgusted at what I did and what I said," Morris says.
Turns out quite a few of us should be disappointed in our children. There has never been a time when ANROWS' reports bring me much good news. This one is more dispiriting than ever.
Boys are significantly more likely to hold pro-violence attitudes than girls. (Pro-violence. As the young people say, I can't even.)
Support for gender equality reduces with age, with year 9 boys more likely to hold negative attitudes compared with year 7 boys. (I guess that's when they start to feel peer pressure or are anxious about the share of the pie and look for somewhere to lay blame.)
Boys are less likely than girls and gender diverse students to feel they know what to do if boys sexually harass girls.
Intention to intervene drops by nearly half between year 7 and year 9. (Not that the desire to intervene was all that big in the first palace. In year 7, it's one in five and by year 9 it's a little over one in 10.)
And close to one-third of year 9 boys and over 20 per cent of year 7 boys said it wouldn't bother them if a boy in their class told a sexual joke about a girl in their class.
Reader, I shared these results with Tom Morris. I then asked him if he was planning to go into boys' schools and do a bit of outreach.
Jane Lloyd, acting chief executive of ANROWS, tells me boys are struggling. She says there's a view boys are worse than ever, more misogynistic, have less respect.
But she says that's probably the wrong approach, to write off a generation of young men. Develop some empathy and show compassion. (Honestly, this woman has a lot of patience and I clearly need to develop some.)
So what can be done? Here's my idea for Tom Morris. He needs to chuck an Andrew Tate. (Hold on. Hear me out).
He needs to start going in to schools and talking the good talk. I suggest this to him and at 32, he kind of recoils from the idea of being a preacher. But that's what happens in schools. I ask Jane Lloyd if Morris going in to schools and being an anti-Tate mate is a good idea. She's cautious in her approval.
"Boys need clear pragmatic advice. Nobody likes to be told what to do but they are awash with information [of the wrong kind - Tate, AFL stars, commentators, Parliament House]. It's also the online environments," she says. Also, back my plan here, Morris says fitness is part of his life. Running, cricket. Golf (eyeroll). Body-fit. Six days a week. He could do fitness and anti-misogyny all rolled into one.
Part of the enthusiasm for the Andrew Tates of the world is their promotion of fitness. Why not bundle that in with positive messaging? Morris tells me he despises Andrew Tate - but that shouldn't be a reason to try to emulate the way he reaches young men.
A while ago I suggested men who separated from their wives wear ankle bracelets for surveillance purposes - maybe we should also attach electric shock equipment when men under the age of, say, 100 watch exploitative, harmful porn.
That would be another way of undermining the ways men act out their hatred of women.
The ANROWS report has some good news. Resilience, Rights and Respectful Relationships education programs work (remember, that was the kind of stuff the former federal government tried to undermine). Those programs lead to a decrease in bullying and sexual harassment.
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, professor at Monash and an expert in gendered violence, tells me we must focus on the next generation. We have to work across a range of settings if we want to address pro-violence attitudes, she says.
"We cannot expect one school program alone to achieve generational change - we need to ensure boys encounter programs and messages that promote respect, equality and safety in all of the settings that they work, live and play," she says.
And that's where we can enlist Tom Morris, just in case his commentating career doesn't work out.
