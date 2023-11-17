Times Past: November 18, 1964

Former prime minister Sir Robert Menzies' previous official car found new duties, The Canberra Times reported in 1964.
The previously official government car could have been hauling bees through paddocks and along bush tracks.
The car, a 1949 Cadillac Fleetwood, was bought by a beekeeper, Stuart Young, of East Gosford. Mr Young paid £1000 for the car at a sale of used government vehicles at the Department of the Interior garage, Kingston.
It wouldn't be the first time he hds used a prime minister's car to haul his bees.
About eight years earlier he'd bought the Buick which Sir Robert used before the Cadillac. The Buick had since been sold and used by the Salvation Army.
Mr Young said he bought the Cadillac because he wanted a big car. The fact it was the prime minister's car, however, would give it some prestige. Although the Cadillac would be used to tow the bees, it would primarily be used as a private car.
A Canberra used car dealer said Mr Young may have paid too much, anyway. The market value for the car was only about £750.
Bidding at the auction was lighthearted and enthusiastic. More than 100 cars, trucks and vans were up for sale by selling agents LJ Hooker.
