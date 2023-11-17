The Canberra Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/History

Times Past: November 18, 1964

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 18 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former prime minister Sir Robert Menzies' previous official car found new duties, The Canberra Times reported in 1964.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.