Dave Young, owner and executive chef at Temporada, knows if you've been naughty or nice.
So join him at this exclusive Christmas dinner, a collaboration with Mada Wines.
There's a four course dinner with twists on all the favourites. Think starters of Wagyu tartare, duck liver parfait cannoli and smoked salmon mousse. A bonus seafood platter followed by roast duck with charcoal-grilled cherries, shaved cabbage salad and rosemary roast potatoes. The the classic wattleseed pavlova with marscapone cream and summer fruits to finish.
Like a proper Christmas dinner but you don't have to cook, or clean up.
There'll be wine matches from the Hamish Young's award-winning Mada range too.
$150pp, December 6, 6.30pm. Bookings via temporada.com.au
Celebrate with the team from Sapling Yard wines as they formally open the new cellar door in Bungendore.
It will be a fun-filled afternoon of Sapling Yard Wines, some new ones and some old favourites, with live music from local act, The J Waygood Band.
Catering will be from new Bungendore restaurant Scrumpers Kitchen Garden.
Tickets are limited at $60pp and include a tasting of Sapling Yard wines, starting with a glass of our 2021 Entrechat or a Sour Kitty beer on arrival, canapes and entertainment.
READ MORE:
$5 from each ticket goes to a local wildlife charity, and the sponsorship partner, Australian Wildlife Conservation
23 Malbon St, Bungendore, Saturday, December 2, from 4-8pm.
If there's enough interest from us townies, they'll have a bus pick up and drop off at Kingston Train Station.
It's almost that time of the year where it's impossible to find a free night for a catch-up with friends before the silly season really starts. So why not do lunch? Quite a few people seem to be doing set menus at lunch. check out Mrs Wang's express $35 express lunch. At Dada in Woden, there's a $55 lunch, with a vegan option.
We love the idea of Lazy Su's long lunch offer. For $65pp (min two, max eight) you'll get five plates off the popular snack menu plus free-flowing wines, beer and a couple of cocktails too. Between noon and 4pm, Thursday to Saturday. And yes, the wagyu cheesesteak spring rolls are on the menu.
Both Bar Rochford and Rizla have been shortlisted in the Young Guns of Wine top wine bars for 2023 and you can help them get to the finals by voting NOW.
The Wineslinger Award is decided by the people's choice and if you vote, you're in with the chance to win a year's supply of wine from Young Gun of Wine.
Bar Rochford has been nominated since the awards started in 2018, placing in either the top venues, or top 50, every year.
Rizla made its first appearance in 2022.
We love both places and are placing our vote at younggunofwine.com.
Amici Wine Bar and Deli, a much-loved destination for Italian delights, has a new item on the menu and it's officially gone viral. The digital launch of their latest offering - Aperol trees - has garnered nearly 2 million views on Instagram. But it's us lucky locals who get to actually enjoy them in real life.
With 12 delicious Aperol spritzes perched on its branches they are promising to be the hit of the summer.
"We're thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Aperol trees launch," says Amie Maclaine, digital marketing manager for Lala Hospitality.
"It's a testament to the creativity and fun that Amici brings to the Canberra restaurant and bar scene. We're excited to welcome both locals and visitors to indulge in this delicious spritz spectacle."
The Aperol trees are not just a feast for the senses but also a visual delight, making them an Instagram-worthy hit that people can't get enough of online and in venue. The Instagram reel announcing the launch continues to go viral, showcasing the excitement and anticipation surrounding this innovative offering. Customers can now experience the Aperol Trees daily, enjoying the perfect summer sipper while relishing in Amici's tasty meat & cheese platters and hand-stretched pizzas.
But don't just take their word for it, grab your friends and head into Amici for an Aperol Tree (or 2) to celebrate the festive season.
Apologies to our Gungahlin readers who might have been confused after reading last week's story about Natalie Van den Bosch's new venture at Pialligo. The talented baker owned Le Bon Melange for five years before selling it 18 months ago.
Le Bon Melange is still trading under new management so head in for some sweet treats.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.