The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Comment/Editorial

Andrew Giles, Clare O'Neil blindsided by immigration detention ruling

By The Canberra Times
November 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor's attempts to stonewall questions over the release of at least 83 immigration detention detainees on Thursday were a vain attempt to deflect attention away from how badly it has bungled this issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.