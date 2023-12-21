Samsung offers industry-leading technology at affordable prices

As we look at ways to stretch our budgets, upgrading technology might be the last thing Australians expect to be able to do.

However, this doesn't have to be the case with Samsung's incredible mobile devices, offered at a range of price points, ensuring there is a Galaxy for everyone.

Featuring cutting-edge innovation, the latest value-for-money Galaxy range offers affordable solutions across an array of different device categories - including smartphones, earbuds, tablets and even trackables.

If you're thinking about treating yourself to some new tech, have a gander through our easy-to-follow guide on the Samsung Galaxy lineup.

Learn more about each device and find out how their personalised features can match what you're looking for.

It's a simple way to pick the perfect device for you or a loved one.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Discover an affordable flagship experience with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, priced at under $1,000 RRP.



Boasting an impressive camera, lightning-fast performance, and sleek design, it features everything fans love about the flagship Galaxy S23 lineup.

Even better, smart shoppers could maximise their savings through Samsung's trade-in program when trading in an eligible device and upgrading to the Galaxy S23 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is fantastic for:

Photography Enthusiasts: Tailored for those who prioritise camera quality, the Galaxy S23 FE offers advanced photography features for capturing stunning and detailed shots at night and day, including Pro Mode, Nightography and enhanced features like Object Eraser.

Entertainment Lovers: Those who enjoy streaming, gaming, and multimedia consumption will relish the experience, thanks to its vibrant Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and high-quality audio features.

Design and Style Connoisseurs: With a sleek design and a variety of bright colour options, including Mint, Tangerine [Samsung online exclusive colour) and Purple, the Galaxy S23 FE appeals to those who appreciate a stylish and aesthetically pleasing smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE



Searching for your everyday audio sidekick?



Your quest ends with the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.



Priced at just under $200 RRP, these buds deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience, making you question just how affordable excellence can be.



The Galaxy Buds FE are designed for a secure, intuitive fit along with features such as active noise cancelling and voice activity detection to provide a feature-rich experience at a low cost.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE is perfect for:

Those who are working on the go: Voice activity detection and three microphones on the Galaxy Buds FE can help ensure that those working have clear calls, no matter the location!

Commute Warriors: Ideal for Aussies who frequently commute, the Galaxy Buds FE offer Active Noise Cancellation, [1] so the sounds of trains, planes and buses are filtered out for your listening pleasure.

First time earbud users: For those who seek quality audio without breaking the bank, the Galaxy Buds FE are a budget-friendly solution for any first time wireless earbud wearers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+

Crafted for an unparalleled tablet experience, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series aims to elevate essential features.



Whether you seek an immersive display for entertainment or tools for creativity and productivity, both the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ cater to your specific needs.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available starting at $749 RRP, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ starts at $999 RRP.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE range is perfect for:

Students: The Galaxy Tab S9 FE range is a solid contender for students who require a versatile tablet for note-taking, research, and multimedia consumption, offering a blend of performance and portability. Better yet, enabling Samsung DeX mode on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE range allows users to use their tablet just like a PC. Open multiple windows [2], drag and drop and right click for more functions. Productivity has never been so mobile!

Creative Professionals: Incredibly pertinent for artists, designers, and content creators who need a tablet for whenever creativity strikes! The Tab S9 FE range is the ultimate companion for those creative types, who can utilise its high-resolution display and compatibility with a wide range of creative tools and apps, including Goodnotes, LumaFusion [both apps require separate purchase and download], Clip Studio Paint, and more.

Entertainment Enthusiasts: The Galaxy Tab S9 FE's 10.9-inch and Tab S9 FE+'s 12.4-inch displays are well-suited for those who prioritise immersive entertainment experiences, with a vibrant display and audio capabilities for streaming, gaming, and everything in between. With the Tab S9 FE+ capable of providing up to 20hrs of video playback [3] on a single charge, this exceptional range ensures users stay entertained for longer.

Samsung SmartTag2

Samsung has brought its newest iteration of SmartTag technology to Australia for the very first time with the recent arrival of the Galaxy SmartTag2, just in time as summer travel gears up.

This pocket-sized tracker utilises advanced technology and the SmartThings Find app to accurately locate your everyday items, from keys to suitcases.

With the Galaxy SmartTag2, priced from $55 RRP, you can bid farewell to the worry of misplacing valuables.



It's the perfect affordable accessory for Samsung users, providing an easy solution to keep a vigilant eye on your belongings.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 is perfect for:

Keeping track of any checked luggage during travel

Keeping an eye on your pets, especially when you're not home

Samsung Galaxy A54

From $699 RRP, the Samsung Galaxy A54 rounds off this impressive lineup.



It offers the latest Galaxy advancements at a great value while providing consumers the opportunity to experience premium Samsung Galaxy offerings, regardless of their budget or lifestyle.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is perfect for:

Students: The Galaxy A54 is a perfect match for students who need a smartphone for communication, productivity, and multimedia without breaking the bank.

First time phone users: Looking for a first smartphone for your tween or teen? Look no further than the Galaxy A54 which provides a fun and colourful device for your child without the hefty investment!

Users upgrading from older smartphones: If it's been a while since you've invested in a new phone, then the Galaxy A54 is a great entry into modern smartphones, without spending too much money.

