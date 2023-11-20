The Canberra Times
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Advice

RSPCA advice on how to make your backyard unattractive to snakes

By Rpca
November 20 2023 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

A baby python will be just as scared as you are. Stay still or back away slowly. Picture supplied
A baby python will be just as scared as you are. Stay still or back away slowly. Picture supplied

In the warmer weather, it's more common to see snakes out and about, including in places such as your backyard. Snakes are beautiful native animals that are generally shy, but they can become aggressive in defence if they feel threatened by humans or animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.