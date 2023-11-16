Almost 230 triple zero calls could not go through on the day of Optus' massive outage, embattled Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has confirmed.
Ms Bayer Rosmarin told a Senate hearing that while most Optus customers were able to access the triple zero service, 228 triple zero calls "were unable to go through" during the breakdown.
The communications CEO said the company was still investigating why the connection to the triple zero service failed for some of its customers, adding it did not manage the system.
"We absolutely believe that the triple zero system should have worked and it's critical for all Australians that that system can be relied upon," she said.
Under fierce questioning from senators, Ms Bayer Rosmarin defended her company's handling of last Wednesday's massive outage which affected more than 10 million customers, including the information it provided to the public during the breakdown.
The Optus CEO has been heavily criticised for not appearing publicly during the early stages of the crisis, leaving Communications Minister Michelle Rowland to hold a series of media engagements with limited information.
While admitting that the telco could have "done some things better", Ms Bayer Rosmarin told a Senate hearing that her priority during the initial stages of the outage was to oversee the crisis response and ensure all resources were directed to restoring services.
She told the hearing the decision was made to delegate the task of informing the public to the communications team until it was determined that the outage was not as a result of a cyber attack.
"I wanted to ensure that, before I spoke, and given how little information we had about the cause and potential restoration time, that we could at least rule out the possibility of malicious activity to reassure our customers and the nation," Ms Bayer Rosmarin said.
"As soon as our cyber specialists ... ruled this out, I began publicly fronting the issue.
"I fully appreciate how frustrating it was for all our customers, not to know what the issue was or when it would be resolved.
"But that's not because we were withholding communicating. We ourselves did not know what the issue was and when it would be restored."
Ms Bayer Rosmarin told the hearing that Optus had already paid out $36,000 to affected customers, and had so far been contacted by 1500 personal and business customers discussing around $430,000 in compensation.
But she declined to specify how much the carrier might pay out.
"I don't want to make any commitments on how much we're going to pay," she said.
Optus managing director of networks, Lambo Kangaratnam, told the hearing that by 10.20am the technical team was "pretty confident" the breakdown had not been caused by a cyber attack.
Subsequently, the company has said the outage was caused after an upgrade on the Intel international peering network triggered its 90 Cisco routers to hit a failsafe mechanism and shutdown.
Asked if she was considering resigning, Ms Bayer Rosmarin said she had not contemplated the idea.
"It has not been the time to be thinking about myself. My focus is on the team, customers and the company, not myself," she said.
