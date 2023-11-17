The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Tom Pratt rises from schoolyard scrap to main event of Endouro Fight Series

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated November 17 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tom Pratt can only laugh about the day he got in a scrap out the front of his old high school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.