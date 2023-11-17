Tom Pratt can only laugh about the day he got in a scrap out the front of his old high school.
"Did well," Pratt grinned. "Everyone gave me a bit of praise and I felt like the big man walking around school."
So with Pratt about to headline an Endouro Fight Series mixed martial arts event in his hometown, you naturally want his prediction for how this one will end.
"Second round knockout," Pratt said.
Safe to say this one has a bit more riding on it than a schoolyard scrap, with Pratt [1-1] set to take top billing against Queenslander Jonathan Kuhn Rossi [0-1] in the main event at the Hellenic Club of Canberra on Saturday night.
The 28-year-old lightweight isn't quite sure how he'll feel when he makes the walk to the cage with so many among the sold-out crowd there to see him.
"I don't want to waste energy on thought. I feel pretty calm usually. When the music comes on, it's like 'this is fun, walking out listening to a mad song'," Pratt said. "It gets a bit more real when they put the vaso on your face and the mouthguard pops in."
For the record, the song choice for Saturday night is Intro by DMX, a la boxing's heavyweight great Mike Tyson when he returned to face Francois Botha in 1999.
Pratt has had a taste of professional boxing and grew up playing rugby league for the Woden Valley Rams, but now his future is in the cage.
"I felt like I was a bit more suited to fighting, especially seeing as though I didn't have to get in there against 120 kilo Islanders," Pratt laughed.
"I do enjoy boxing but MMA is definitely the way forward. I love all the different aspects to it. It mixes the training up as well, and I like a bit of variety."
But things haven't always gone to plan. Pratt lost his professional debut when he was outgrappled and outpointed. He tries to sum up the feeling for the average punter and settles on: "It's shit".
"First of all you're dog-tired. A little bit of panic starts to set in when you're that tired and it's not going to plan," Pratt said.
"You've got to think they are as well, so you've just got to push through it. You push through it in training every day so why is the fight going to be any different, you know? I just try put it to the back of my head and just keep going forward."
But now? Pratt is training out of Progression MMA and Fitness under Duke Didier - a fighter signed to One Championship, a national light heavyweight champion who reached the Commonwealth Games - and his grappling has levelled up.
Ask Pratt how they first crossed paths and he tells you it was "probably on the drink" - but we can assure you he's kidding.
"At a jiu-jitsu comp when I was a white belt, he said G'day to me and I thought that was pretty sweet at the time because he was one of the big names around Canberra. It was him and Benny Edwards [now an Endouro promoter]," Pratt said.
"I'd always go up to Benny Edwards on the door [while he was working in security] and hassle him, wanting to be his mate. Him and Duke started talking to me and we just became pretty good mates through that.
"We talked most days when [Didier] moved to Melbourne. He was telling me I should move out of Canberra for a while when he was down there. I've always been stuck in Canberra and then when he said he was coming back I was heaps excited. I jumped at the opportunity to train under him again.
"With Duke, it's simplified quite a lot. A lot of real basic stuff I felt I probably was missing, he has given me a structure of how I should go about it. That's made it a lot easier for me and I've seen really good improvement through that, not just in the fight last time but also with training.
"I feel very confident. This guy won't be able to take me down at all and that gives me a lot of confidence. I can control and dictate where the fight is going to go."
