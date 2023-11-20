Smith has a lifelong connection to Canberra. He was born in the old Canberra Hospital and went to Melba Primary School and Canberra Grammar School and when young spent time with his parents - who were also diplomats - overseas in Israel, India and the Philippines. For about half of his time at Canberra Grammar he was a boarder while his parents were overseas. Smith said that with his "posh accent" he didn't quite fit in with the rough Riverina boys who inhabited the boarding house and who replaced his real first name, Iain, with Fred, "to render me explicable".