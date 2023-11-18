The Canberra Times
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Times Past: November 19, 1968

By Jess Hollingsworth
November 19 2023 - 12:00am
In an odd repeat of history, on this day in 1968 The Canberra Times reported on a "self-styled cowboy" who prematurely cut the ribbon at the opening of the Albert Street Bridge in Brisbane.

