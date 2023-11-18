Times Past: November 19, 1968

In an odd repeat of history, on this day in 1968 The Canberra Times reported on a "self-styled cowboy" who prematurely cut the ribbon at the opening of the Albert Street Bridge in Brisbane.
A cowboy mounted on a grey horse and yielding a sabre rode up and cut a ribbon stretched across the road just as Brisbane's Lord Mayor, Alderman Clem Jones, was about to open the Albert Street Bypass Bridge.
As he was about to speak, Alderman Jones was interrupted by the sound of galloping hooves. Bostock, dressed in a green shirt, white bow tie, fawn jeans, cowboy boots and straw hat, made the sudden charge at the ribbon.
The horseman raced at the ribbon with a drawn sabre and slashed the ribbon in two.
The Lord Mayor, after a brief pause, continued with the opening.
The man's "De Groot act" caused a sensation, but the official opening went on after a slight delay.
The man identified himself later to reporters as "Bluey" Bostock, a rodeo performer, of Wynnum.
In 1932 Captain Francie Edward de Groot rode up on a broken-down race horse and cut the ribbon on the new Sydney Harbour Bridge before the then-NSW premier, Jack Lang, who was to perform the official opening, could do so.
Bostock continued riding to the Ann Street side of the bridge where he was spoken to by police.
