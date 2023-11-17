Zed Seselja has abandoned Canberra but we will survive

I, like thousands of Canberrans, am pondering what a Zed-free Canberra will be like. I am also wondering whether we can survive without him. According to The Canberra Times he is moving to regional NSW, leaving the ACT to struggle on without him.
Will we able to cope without his regular input and his ongoing campaign to deny us our territory rights? Zed has turned his back on the territory for a NSW Senate bid. Oh the horror.
He has promised to "fight the woke indoctrination of our kids". Is he referring to religion? He has also promised to fight cancel culture. The words "woke" and "cancel culture" are completely meaningless. They are used by people on the right as buzz words to get a reaction.
One could argue that Mr Seselja's ideology is a bigger concern in terms of indoctrinating people.
Now that Zed is leaving the fine people of the ACT to fend for themselves it's time to assess his contribution. He fought for over a decade to deny the people of the ACT territory rights and continually ignored what the majority of ACT residents wanted.
He managed to lose a Senate seat for the Liberal Party thanks to his divisive politics. In spite of his views being completely out of touch with Canberrans, he has maintained them.
If he fails to win a NSW Senate seat is he going to do a lap of the country moving from state to state? We will survive.
Now Zed is leaving Canberra I hope that he will also exit the Canberra political scene and the Canberra Liberals. This would allow them to rebrand themselves.
Goodbye Zed. I hope you find the good burghers of NSW more accommodating than we were.
Zed who?
Goodbye Zed. Don't hurry back.
I have seen no recent updates on Canberran Greg Andrews' hunger strike for climate action outside Parliament House. Greg has not eaten for over two weeks. Greg urges people to sign his petition to the PM.
Roderick Holesgrove favours a one-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians (Letters, November 17).
He states that under the Ottoman Empire Jews, Palestinians and others lived in harmony.
The world has changed. Can Mr Holesgrove explain how harmony and a one-state solution could now work bearing in mind that the Hamas covenant calls for the killing of all the Jews.
Does Mr Holesgrove envisage the prior elimination of Hamas? Or can it be that Mr Holesgrove envisages a one-state solution only after all the Jews have been killed?
Rozita Abdul purports to tell us how Judaism and Zionism are or aren't related (Letters, November 16). It is true, as she says, that valid criticism of Zionist policies is not anti-Semitism. However, denying the Jewish right to self-determination by delegitimising Israel's existence, or holding the Jewish state to different standards to any other state, can be anti-Semitic.
Contrary to Rozita's claims, Judaism is about more than following the religious beliefs. Jews are a people or nation as well as a religion. A Jewish person can be completely secular, but still be completely part of the Jewish people.
She also claims prominent rabbis see Zionism and Judaism as enemies. A tiny number of extremist rabbis do feel that way because they say Israel should only exist once the Messiah comes.
However, for the overwhelming majority of Jews, Zionism and Israel are an important part of their Jewish and, if applicable, religious identity. Jerusalem is constantly mentioned in Jewish prayers.
For some time I have been pondering the meaning of the word "conservative".
With my medical background, it means to do the least possible harm. For example, if a patient presents with an infected toe, you don't cut his leg off, you treat it with antibiotics and antiseptics.
In politics, however, it seems to mean an attempt to move as close to the 19th century class structure as possible, reversing all the social achievements of the 20th and 21st centuries.
How did this change of meaning come about?
The ongoing housing crisis has spawned many media articles with nearly all arguing that the crisis was the result of a supply problem and all we had to do was build more houses.
However, Leith van Onselen, the chief economist at the Macquarie Bank, has provided a more realistic view pointing out that in the last financial year our population growth was around 630,000 due to high immigration but we only built 170,000 homes.
What is worse the construction rate is falling as building firms go bust and material and land costs explode.
But even this doesn't give the full picture because the construction rate does not include the impact of house demolitions which were 114,323 in the five-year period up to 2021.
There have also been 134,000 homes damaged by weather events in 2020 including 5303 destroyed in NSW alone and this toll is likely to increase as weather events intensify.
There is a very real prospect that regions of Australia - even some cities - will become uninhabitable due to water shortages. Cities such as Darwin, Broome and Port Headland may exceed liveable temperatures.
This would create a surge of internal climate refugees seeking homes in localities already short of housing.
Nigh on 60 years in the territory seems to have muddled Andrew Blair's thinking (Letters, November 17) if he thinks most Canberrans do little work for rich rewards (definition of sinecure) with direct access to politicians who obviously give us a false idea about what life is like in their electorates.
I could ask "whose fault is that?" as I often do when faced with the same level of ignorance on my travels around the country, adding "you helped send those people here to make the laws you don't like and waste your taxpayer dollars. Try sending someone different."
But the real issue is not so much the ignorance about Canberra of people like Andrew Blair but rather their ignorance about their own backyard. Of course they'll tell you they know many good Indigenous folk (that's always an alarm bell) but their problem solving far too often consists of sitting around with those just like themselves and then coming up with the solutions they would impose.
Hence we had those now discredited failed policies like the ones that led to the Stolen Generation and the intervention. I get the impression that Mr Blair might welcome a return to one or both of those misadventures.
Travelling across the far north from Broome and Derby in the west to Alice Springs in the centre and most of far north Queensland, my greatest take away has been that the best ideas I've heard for addressing the issues facing the Indigenous communities are coming from the Indigenous people themselves.
Most of the worst came from intolerant old white folk. That's why I voted "yes" to the Voice.
Andrew Blair (Letters, November 17) got it wrong voting "no" (as did most Australians). Suggesting people in the ACT don't live in the real world is nonsense.
I grew up in rural NSW with an Aboriginal mission and a migrant hostel nearby.
I witnessed the systematic discrimination against Aboriginals and to a lesser extent new Australians.
They were referred to in the most offensive terms.
Mr Blair is right to say billions have been spent to no effect but that is exactly why the Voice was needed.
I don't doubt Mr Blair's intentions or those of governments; however, I was reminded recently that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Aboriginal people know best how to close the gap and the Voice would have given them some responsibility for and ownership of the process.
Dictatorial and punitive policies just don't work.
The many letter-writers to your paper should understand that there was a cost consideration to the government's decision to choose rail over electric buses. They knew that, with the deplorable state of our roads, buses would be shaken apart in next to no time.
