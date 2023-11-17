The Canberra Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Zed Seselja has abandoned Canberra but we will survive

By Letters to the Editor
November 18 2023 - 5:30am
Zed Seselja is leaving Canberra to take a tilt at a NSW Senate seat. Picture by James Croucher
I, like thousands of Canberrans, am pondering what a Zed-free Canberra will be like. I am also wondering whether we can survive without him. According to The Canberra Times he is moving to regional NSW, leaving the ACT to struggle on without him.

